App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:58 PM IST

CNBC-TV18 IBLA names Bajaj Finance as outstanding company of the year

The following article is an initiative of CNBC-TV18 and is intended to create awareness among the users.

Whatsapp

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the country has retained the tag of ‘one of the brightest economies’, following government policies and support from leaders of business and society.

To honour these stellar leaders at the helm of change, CNBC-TV18 hosted its 14th edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), which recognised contribution of companies and achievers across 12 categories.

The jury members considered a number of parameters for each of the award categories and named Bajaj Finance as the outstanding company of the year.

While deciding the outstanding company of the year, the jurors recognized a large-sized public listed company that consistently excelled on parameters such as growth, capital efficiency and profitability. They considered MCAP of Rs. 20,000 crore or more, PAT growth in preceding three years, ROE of equal to or more than 15% and minimum 33% return on stock over past 3 years (equals 10% CAGR). They also looked at CSR and efforts made towards environmental sustainability.

related news

Bajaj Finance Limited is one of the largest players in the burgeoning consumer finance segment in India and a pioneer in introducing interest-free EMI finance options in more than 50 categories, ranging from consumer durables to lifestyle products to groceries.

It entered a high-risk business category and fundamentally altered the consumer finance business both through the use of technology and through execution. Such was the growth that even leading banks, later, replicated the company’s model.

Their new product lines have been adding to growth while also reducing concentration risk. It also has potential for significant geographical expansion to aid growth.

Bajaj Finance also handled multiple challenges with aplomb, such as increase in cost of borrowings in the bond market leading to rise in cost of borrowings, GST impact on the SME sector and hence demand for credit, and stricter regulatory action.

Apart from business, Bajaj Finance also conducts several socially responsible activities, guided by the vision and philosophy of its founder, Late Jamnalal Bajaj.

The Bajaj Group addresses the needs of communities residing in the vicinity of its facilities, taking sustainable initiatives in the areas of health, education, water, environment conservation, infrastructure and community development, and response to natural calamities.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:47 pm

tags #Features

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.