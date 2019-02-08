Here’s everything that happened at CNBC-TV 18 India Business Leader Awards

The following article is an initiative of CNBC-TV18 and is intended to create awareness among the users. 1/16 Spiritual leader and lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das shares what leaders of change have to do in today’s world 2/16 Experts from the financial world sit down to discuss the outlook for 2019 3/16 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis presents award to Nirmal Minda for Most Promising Company of the Year 4/16 Dignitaries converge for CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 5/16 Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 6/16 Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards. 7/16 Sharechat receives Young Turks Startup of the Year award 8/16 OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal receives Young Turk of the Year award 9/16 Big Basket receives award in The Disruptors category 10/16 Celebrated Adman Piyush Pandey receives award for Taking Brand India Global 11/16 People behind the Red Label campaign receive award for Brand Campaign of the Year 12/16 Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 13/16 Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana receives award for Entertainment Leader of the Year 14/16 Sajjan Jindal receives Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award 15/16 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hands over the award to Sajjan Jindal 16/16 Winners of CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards pose for the shutterbugs First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:45 pm