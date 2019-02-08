App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 04:01 PM IST

Here’s everything that happened at CNBC-TV 18 India Business Leader Awards

The following article is an initiative of CNBC-TV18 and is intended to create awareness among the users.

Spiritual leader and lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das shares what leaders of change have to do in today’s world
Spiritual leader and lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das shares what leaders of change have to do in today’s world
Experts from the financial world sit down to discuss the outlook for 2019
Experts from the financial world sit down to discuss the outlook for 2019
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis presents award to Nirmal Minda for Most Promising Company of the Year
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis presents award to Nirmal Minda for Most Promising Company of the Year
Dignitaries converge for CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards
Dignitaries converge for CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards
Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards
Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards
Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards.
Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards.
Sharechat receives Young Turks Startup of the Year award
Sharechat receives Young Turks Startup of the Year award
OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal receives Young Turk of the Year award
OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal receives Young Turk of the Year award
Big Basket receives award in The Disruptors category
Big Basket receives award in The Disruptors category
Celebrated Adman Piyush Pandey receives award for Taking Brand India Global
Celebrated Adman Piyush Pandey receives award for Taking Brand India Global
People behind the Red Label campaign receive award for Brand Campaign of the Year
People behind the Red Label campaign receive award for Brand Campaign of the Year
Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards
Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari at CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards
Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana receives award for Entertainment Leader of the Year
Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana receives award for Entertainment Leader of the Year
Sajjan Jindal receives Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award
Sajjan Jindal receives Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hands over the award to Sajjan Jindal
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hands over the award to Sajjan Jindal
Winners of CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards pose for the shutterbugs
Winners of CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards pose for the shutterbugs
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:45 pm

