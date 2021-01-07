Chief Financial Officer to Chief Value Officer—Navigating the course of business during challenging time

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant changes in the way businesses are being conducted across the world, triggering technological and management innovation and redefining traditional roles of business leaders focussed on creating value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

With the world moving into a new normal, the role of finance is also rapidly transforming with the focus shifting towards value creation through business partnering and expanding the focus from trusted accounting towards adaptive finance function.

A survey of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) that American Express India carried out with EY as the knowledge partner showed that with the evolving role of finance, the CFOs have prioritised and redefined their role as a business advisor, adding strategic value by enabling value driven enterprise transformation and focusing on agile service delivery model.

On exploring some of the critical areas of focus for the CFOs as business partners for 2021, the survey showed that more than 50 per cent reported digitising end-to-end supply chain and revisiting and diversifying the vendor pool as some of the key focuses.

With the increasing inclination towards digitisation due to the need of the hour, 75 percent CFOs would prefer to invest more than last year in technology to further their digital transformation journey.

Controlling excellence; facilitating the balance between sustaining the present and striving for the future is turning out to be main motto of CFOs for the new normal world.

Over the recent years, finance has constantly evolved and re-shaped its ways of working and roles and responsibilities. With trusted accounting traditionally being one of the core focus areas for CFOs across organisations, there has been a significant shift towards centralised operating model, the survey said.

As much as 50 percent of the CFOs agreed that centralised finance function has been advantageous in responding to both internal and external disruptions faced by organisations.

Nearly six out of 10 CFOs surveyed (59 percent) felt that CFOs should play a big role in controlling excellence by becoming an internal business partner for value creation, while 49 percent felt CFOs should be a trusted partner for external stakeholders.

An overwhelming 71 percent of the CFOs surveyed were of the view that CFOs should play a significant business partnering role, helping manage complex transformation programmes and be the advisor to the CEO.

Evidently, CFOs will have to be in the driver’s seat and navigate their organisations through volatile and complex situations, and also focus on value creation through robust and actionable strategies.