Last Updated : May 31, 2018 12:46 PM IST

Charting India’s rise as a global superpower

The following article is an initiative of India on the Move presented by Standard Chartered and is intended to create awareness among the users.

The last few years have been a period of great volatility and even greater growth for the Indian economy. Not only has this led to the rise of a fresh set of risks and opportunities, but also a marked increase in the number of affluent people and businesses in the country. This makes it more important than ever to lay down a plan of action to ensure that this growth is sustained throughout the century.

The first edition of ‘India on the Move’ did just that, by enlisting some of the brightest minds in business to exchange ideas, share experiences and engage with growth opportunities for individuals, ventures and the country at large. Top executives from market leaders like L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra, Edelweiss, Lupin and Standard Chartered Bank came together to discuss, debate and deliberate on a myriad of topics relevant to the rise of India. Among these were hedging, investor maturity in the country, the growth of mutual funds, and bilateral trade between India and Africa.

Kicking off with highlights from the first season, the second edition of ‘India on the Move’ promises to be just as insightful as its predecessor, if not more. With inputs from some of the keenest minds in the nation, the new season continues to chart the path for India’s rise as a global superpower in the 21st century.

Watch Full episodes here:

Episode 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=871dcJvlJac

Episode 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O895QIFShTE
First Published on May 31, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Features #India on the move #Standard Chartered

