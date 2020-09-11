Castrol Activ Sets an Example with the #ProtectIndiasEngine Campaign

Tough times create equally tough challengers. India’s youth have long had a reputation for rising above the odds and making the impossible happen. When the pandemic struck, that same spirit shone through. The country was never short of helping hands, as young volunteers reached out to help those most in need of food, care and shelter. Their selfless actions were facilitated by their two wheelers, which gave them the mobility to reach even the remotest communities in need of help.

But it’s not just the mobility, but the sense of responsibility that drives the youth to become agents of change and their two-wheeler is like their closest ally. It’s what makes 2 wheelers such an important part of the identity of young India. And for this generation that yearns to reach out for the horizon, the people who keep the wheels of their dreams rolling smoothly are their trustworthy neighbourhood mechanics. For years, they have helped us to keep moving ahead, by keeping our vehicles non-stop protected.

Unfortunately, now it’s these hardworking mechanics who need our support.

The pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have been particularly hard on mechanics and their businesses. While many were forced to temporarily close down, their subsequent recovery has been held up by reduced vehicle use and health concerns. While this has deeply affected the current income of mechanics, it also threatens their future opportunities. Without mechanics, who have always been there to help us keep moving ahead non-stop, Indian riding experiences will never be the same.

Castrol Activ has been constantly working towards mechanics’ welfare and growth for a few years. Their marquee property Castrol Super Mechanic supports car and bike mechanics across India to test their skills and gain recognition nationally by displaying their knowledge and talent. In the last 3 years, Castrol has witnessed an overwhelming participation from over 2 lakh mechanics across India – thus reassuring their wish to upskill and be recognised.

But right now, the times are different. Motivated by a desire to support our mechanics, Castrol Activ and Network18 joined forces to launch the #ProtectIndiasEngine campaign. As the name implies, it’s as much a campaign as a rallying call, which mobilizes all our care and concern for mechanics and gives everyone a platform to pledge their support. To aid us in this mission we have Bollywood superstar, Ayushmann Khurrana, headlining the campaign. As a renowned youth icon, who’s worked his way to the top and spent many years riding a two wheeler, Ayushmann Khurrana shared stories of how mechanics have helped him too in crucial moments.

Adding to the largeness and lending more support to the campaign are well-known actors from southern India - Shine Shetty and Ganesh Venkatram and well known Hindi actor, Ravi Dubey.

Their messages are simple. After years of our mechanics helping provide non-stop protection to our vehicles, it’s time for us to #ProtectIndiasEngine and pledge our support to our mechanics. While the act of taking the pledge will be a simple two-minute task, it will have a big impact.

Castrol Activ will contribute Rs.10 for every pledge received, all the way upto Rs. 50 lakhs. This money will then be used towards training, upskilling and engaging our mechanics about new technologies, safer business practices and industry trends.

To pledge their support, customers can simply log onto www.protectindiasengine.com and hit the pledge button. Alternately they can give a missed call to 7574-003-002. It’s time for us to make our effort count and #ProtectIndiasEngine.

This is a partnered post.