Car Insurance Claim Process - All you need to Know

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a third-party liability cover is mandatory for all vehicles on public spaces in India. Whether you own a bike or car, the road conditions and traffic laws are the same for all. India has the highest number of premature deaths owing to vehicular accidents. Therefore, having a four-wheeler or two-wheeler insurance is necessary.

Car insurance is a contract between an insurance company and its customer wherein the policyholder receives insurance coverage against any damages caused to a third party, the car, and the owner/driver of the car in return for a premium. Car insurance premium is determined based on age of the car, Insured Declared Value (IDV) of the car, make and model of the car, age of the policyholder, and geographical location.

Which type of motor insurance should I buy?



Third-party liability cover: This type of car insurance policy is mandatory and it covers only the damages caused to a third party and not to you or your car.

Comprehensive insurance cover: This type of car insurance policy offers a comprehensive coverage wherein both the third-party damages and damages to you and your car are covered.



Both general insurance companies and motor insurance companies in India provide 2 types of car insurance policies:

To get enhanced coverage, you have the option of attaching a rider to your base policy. The most popular car insurance riders available in the market are zero depreciation cover, engine protect cover, No-Claim Bonus cover, personal accident cover, and key replacement cover.

Car Insurance Claim Process

Insurance coverage provides financial protection in your hour of need. Whether it is life insurance or general insurance, it is important to know how to make a claim. In the case of a third-party damage or a missing car, you can follow the step-by-step claim process listed below:

Claim process for third-party liability



The insurance company will negotiate with the third party about compensation and out-of-court settlement. In the case of a third party demise, then the claim will be settled through the court.



Submit the third-party claim notice to your insurer along with your car RC book, Driving Licence, and FIR.



The insurance company will verify the claim and documents, investigate the accident, and assess the damage.



A lawyer will be appointed to you by the insurance company and if the court orders you to pay compensation for the third-party damages, then the insurance company will pay the dues to the third party on your behalf.



In the case of third-party damage caused by you, intimate your insurance company of the third-party claim immediately.

Claim process for damages to your car



Submit a duly-filled and signed claim form to the insurer along with the relevant documents to support your claim.



The claim form can be downloaded from the insurer's official website or obtained from the nearest branch office in your area.



After submitting the claim form and the supporting documents, you can take the car to a garage for repairs.



The insurance company will appoint a surveyor to assess the damages to your car and submit a report to the insurer.



When the damage is severe and the claim requires urgent attention, then the insurance company will send the surveyor to the accident spot as soon as possible.



You will receive a copy of the surveyor's report, based on which you can have your car repaired.



After your car has been repaired, collect the bills and other relevant documents from the garage, submit it to the surveyor who will pass it on to the insurance company.



Your car repair expenses will be reimbursed if the insurance company deems that all documents are in order and your claim is made as per the policy guidelines.



In the case of damages to your own car, intimate the insurance company immediately after a claim has occurred.

Claim process for reimbursement of stolen car



Submit a duly-filled and signed claim form to the insurer along with the relevant documents to support your claim.



In the case of a missing or stolen car, file a complaint at the nearest police station, and file an FIR.



A copy of the FIR and police report have to be submitted to your insurance company.



The insurance company will appoint an investigator to investigate the theft of your car.



Based on the investigator's report, the claim will be approved or rejected by the insurer.



The name of the owner in your car RC book will be changed to the insurer's name.



Hand over your car keys to the insurer.



Submit a Subrogation letter and notarised indemnity on stamp paper to the insurance company. The insurance company will settle the claim once all the papers are in order.



In the case of damages to your own car, intimate the insurance company immediately after a claim has occurred.Whether it is health insurance or motor insurance, when it comes to making a claim, it is advisable to intimate the insurer on time and provide sufficient documents to support your claim. Being aware of how a car insurance claim works will help you have a hassle-free claim experience. The insurance company will approve or reject a claim as per the policy guidelines.