MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Building resilient businesses with technology

A survey of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) carried out by EY for American Express India reveals how CFOs are charting path to business resilience using technological resources

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
December 18, 2020 / 05:00 PM IST

Amex-Infographic on technology investment - v3

This is partnered post.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
first published: Dec 18, 2020 04:59 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.