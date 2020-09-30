172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|features-2|building-cognitive-enterprises-industry-4-0-the-white-swan-of-manufacturing-post-covid-19-5905961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 05:07 PM IST

Building Cognitive Enterprises—Industry 4.0: The ‘White Swan’ of Manufacturing post COVID-19

In an engaging panel discussion, industry leaders came together to discuss the merits of digital transformation

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

Digital adoption by India’s manufacturing sector has been uneven so far, but new digital business models could accelerate its adoption. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit manufacturers in an unprecedented way; impacting demand, supply and workforce availability, all at the same time. In an engaging panel discussion hosted by Latha Venkatesh, industry leaders came together to discuss and share their insights on how to raise the digitisation level in Indian manufacturing industry to a new level to brace themselves from future Black Swan events such as COVID-19 pandemic.

Some key takeaways from the panel were:

  • Shorten the recovery phase and help businesses return to normal operations as soon as possible

  • Provide the platform to develop new, more resilient businesses in the medium to long term growth outlook

  • Provide competitive differentiation


Watch the complete discussion here:

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 05:07 pm

