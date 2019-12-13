Birla Estates launches interactive AI powered chatbot LIDEA on WhatsApp

Birla Estates recently launched an interactive AI Powered ChatBot solution LIDEA for its customers on WhatsApp. The solution is aimed at providing information of its projects to users who are evaluating residential developments of Birla Estates, says the company. LIDEA is conceived to provide authentic information and answers the queries around Birla Estates developments and debuts with its Whitefield, Bengaluru project- Birla Alokya.

LIDEA is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and can address users’ queries pertaining to Birla Alokya, Birla Estates’ latest development in Whitefield, Bengaluru, offering features like viewing location, configurations, amenities, virtual tours and accepting site visit requests. The solution is built to be accessible on WhatsApp and will be accessible 24x7. The launch of the ChatBot on WhatsApp adds to the digital experience of Birla Alokya, where the homes feature voice based automation and homebuyers can visualise their future home using an immersive Virtual Reality experience.

LIDEA offers an accurate and efficient communication channel between prospective homebuyers and Birla Estates by curating the answers to the commonly asked questions of prospective homebuyers.

Built with AI and with natural language capabilities it is an innovative communication channel for prospective buyers. The WhatsApp ChatBot solution debuted recently on the mobile webpage for Birla Alokya, Birla Estates’ latest development in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Users can interact with the ChatBot for seeking real time assistance by saving the number +918828800064 or on the mobile site https://www.birlaestates.com/birla-alokya-whitefield .

“LIDEA is in line with our goal of providing an iconic experience with the customer at the centre of all our innovations. WhatsApp is the platform of choice to create a new channel for communication because of its simplicity, familiarity and popularity” said K T Jithendran, Chief Executive Officer at Birla Estates.

Birla Estates Private Limited is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited, the flagship Company of the B. K. Birla Group of Companies, marking the foray of the Group into real estate.