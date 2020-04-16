Be part of innovation and growth with SBI MF

When was the last time you wrote a cheque to pay utility bills or transfer money? Certainly, tech advancements have made our lives convenient. You can now pay bills, order food, book cabs and send gifts from miles away with just a tap on your mobile phones.

It doesn’t stop here. Companies across sectors want to enrich customers’ experience further for which they are experimenting with various tools and techniques to cater to their target audience with personalised messages and custom-made products. In this quest to provide a hassle-free experience, the financial services sector is also not behind as several companies are launching various tools to engage with customers and service them better, one of them being the SBI Mutual Fund.

Through its services, SBI Mutual Fund has uncomplicated investing for new and existing investors. It has added many online and app-based features to make the investment journey easy, at any time, from anywhere with minimal effort.

For instance, its financial planning calculators help you in calculating your SIP after assessing your risk profile, tenure and target amount. Through such calculators, you get an idea on how much you will have to invest to reach your target amount, keeping you aligned with your short, mid and long-term goals.

Furthermore, SBIMF is also available on WhatsApp This feature helps you to understand different types of mutual funds and decide which one will help you to grow your money. Moreover, its invesTap mobile app is also making investing a hassle-free experience in just easy steps.

With around 33 years of rich experience in fund management, SBI Mutual Fund has been creating a secure financial future for its varied base of investors through diversified product offerings and focus on financial literacy. It is noteworthy that SBI Mutual Fund is the first bank-sponsored Mutual Fund to have been registered under SEBI and has an enviable track record in judicious investments and consistent wealth creation.

Through their best investment strategies by experienced team members and researchers, and innovation, SBI Mutual Fund has been making investment hassle-free and optimal. Their in-house experts also enhance and optimise asset allocation and stock selection based on internal and external research.

Hence, SBI Mutual Fund, which has 230 branches across India, is leaving no stone unturned to help you invest better and enable you to grow your money through innovation.

This is a partnered post