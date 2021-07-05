Bajaj Finance online FD: Get assured returns up to 6.75 percent

A fixed deposit comes with the assurance of capital safety, even during the times of increasing market volatilities. You can reap the benefit of steady capital appreciation and enjoy the advantages of a safe investment tool with fixed deposit. A substantial amount of money invested in the form of an FD over a longer tenor can yield a generous maturity amount. These expected interest payouts can help you achieve your financial goals and fund unprecedented financial requirements.

While most investors prefer to keep their money invested for the long-term, few others require monetary funds as their regular source of income. Fixed deposit can also be altered according to your financial preferences. Bajaj Finance is one such financier that offers high FD interest rates and assurance of returns at maturity.

Here's why Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit is an ideal choice for investors:

Attractive Interest Rates

The FD interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance provides great value to investors. For non-senior citizens these interest rates go up to 6.50%, with an additional 0.10% benefit for investing online. Additionally, senior citizens can enjoy the benefits of interest rates that touch 6.75%.

FD rates

Deposit Amount Tenor Applicable Rate of Interest Interest Payout Maturity Amount Rs. 20,00,000 36 months 6.75% Rs. 4,32,953 Rs. 24,32,953 Rs. 40,00,000 48 months 6.75% Rs. 11,94,354 Rs. 51,94,354 Rs. 60,00,000 60 months 6.75% Rs. 23,17,459 Rs. 83,17,459

Bajaj Finance FD provides attractivefor senior citizens, which is a lucrative option for people in this age group. The table given below is an example to show how you can grow your savings by investing in Bajaj Finance FD for different tenors.

As a senior citizen, if you invest your life savings of, for instance, Rs. 60,00,000 for just 5 years, you can yield as much as Rs. 23,17,459 at the end of your tenor. You can also choose to get payouts on a periodic basis, if you’re looking for an investment option that helps you meet your recurring expenses.

Loan against FD facility

Although we make long-term plans to save money to fulfil life goals, it is also important to prepare for an unforeseen emergency that warrants a free flow of cash. Bajaj Finance online FD has got that covered as well. Investors can avail of an easy loan against FD that goes up to 75% of the value of your FD. Additionally, there is a provision for withdrawing money prematurely before the tenor of your FD matures, in order to meet your immediate financial needs.

Easy online investment process

Bajaj Finance online FD scores high on ease of operations and logistics. The entire process of investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be done through an easy online application process via desktop or mobile, without the hassle of waiting in long queues and submitting multiple documents for verification. For today’s tech-savvy millennials, there could be nothing better than a quick-to-materialize, virtual transaction.

Safety of investment

Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by CRISIL’s FAAA rating and ICRA’s MAAA rating, both indicative of the highest safety standards for your capital. These markers are strong indicators of the safety of your deposit and hold great value in the investor market. Since these ratings indicate safety and credibility, you can be rest assured that your principal and returns are in safe hands. You can, hence, expect to receive your maturity proceeds on time.

Consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD to yield generous returns and secure your investments against market volatilities.

