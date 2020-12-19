Bad sex writing prize pulls out this year

One of the more fatal casualties of this year is the annual negative sex report in literature. The Bad Sex in Fiction Award stands cancelled, shutting down all puerile shenanigans in bedrooms across books. Awkward bungling between bodies that tickle rather than turn on, penned and published during the last 365 days and nights, are now lost to us.

British magazine Literary Review announced that the prize, set up by Auberon Waugh and Rhoda Koenig in 1993, to dissuade ‘unconvincing, perfunctory, embarrassing or redundant passages of a sexual nature in otherwise sound literary novels’, will not go to anyone this year.

Now we will never know this year’s contenders, or indeed the crown prince, of strangely worded sexual encounters between fictional characters. Horny gets thorny when sex critics take out their magnifying glass and turn the pages of bestsellers and zoom in with an ‘aha’ on what the author thinks lavish lust but the bad-sex police calls clumsy porn.

Past winners include Ben Okri (‘When his hand brushed her nipple it tripped a switch and she came alight’), Norman Mailer (‘put her most unmentionable part down on his hard-breathing nose and mouth’), Tom Wolfe (‘slither slither slither slither went the tongue’) and our own Manil Suri, who – call me patriotic – was only mildly ridiculous in the award-winning para. Salman Rushdie (‘Let's, you know, caress each other in five places and kiss in seven ways and make out in nine positions’), Philip Roth (‘It was as if she were wearing a mask on her genitals, a weird totem mask’), Stephen King (‘ohmygodyes’) along with Tony Blair (‘I needed that love Cherie gave me’) have all been shortlisted.

When Tarun Tejpal said in The Alchemy of Desire in 2005, ‘Any body part could be joined to any body part. And it would result in a masterpiece’, he ended up in the nomination list too. John Updike, nominated four times, bagged a lifetime achievement prize in 2008.

Breasts of course come in for a lot of clumsy handling. In 1997 Arundhati Roy’s nomination for the award looked at ‘nut-brown breasts (that wouldn't support a toothbrush)’, while Aniruddha Bahl spoke of breasts as ‘placards for the endomorphically endowed’ in 2003 and Moris Farhi the next year had a woman smear her breasts with rose-petal jam. ‘If Dawn Madden’s breasts were a pair of Danishes, Debby Crombie’s got two Space Hoppers,’ said David Mitchell in 2006, ‘Each armed with a gribbly nipple.’

The trouble with the lack of judge and jury in 2020 is that we are now left with bawdy and tawdry passages that we have to trawl all on our own to sift the erotic from the comic. A tragedy really, as we could have done with a laugh now more than ever.

‘The judges felt that the public had been subjected to too many bad things this year to justify exposing it to bad sex as well,’ read the statement. Hopefully, people are too busy having bad sex to read about it.