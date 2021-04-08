Asmita Patel Shares Nifty Options Trend Following Strategy To Trade In Just 15 Min A Day. Watch The Masterclass Here.

Trade Nifty Options in 15 min a day is another successful masterclass by Asmita Patel on moneycontrol after one such masterclass on Bank Nifty Futures. The masterclass is very insightful as she teaches her first-ever proprietary Trend Following Strategies.

Asmita Patel, also known as The Queen of Options Trading is a full-time trader and a mentor behind many successful traders our country has seen. She is also a renowned name in the market for her Proprietary Trend Following Options Strategies.

During her masterclass, Patel spoke about how Trend Following strategies work wonders in any segment of trading and it requires no graphs, indicators, or greek. She has developed her Core Proprietary System over the course of 15 years that follows market trends and works Only On Price. Her strategies are benefiting more than a Lac people in generating consistent monthly income through her system on which a massive amount of Rs 138-140 crore funds are being traded.

“The number one rule if you want to get into this business, sustain and make it big, make sure your risk management or money management is right. Never have an open risk of more than 2%-3% of your trading capital. With this rule, you will never have any issue with the stock market,” said Patel which was remarkably the most important insight.

‘Let’s Make India Trade’ is Asia’s Largest Virtual Stock Market Event which is happening from 7th-9th May where she will discuss the nitty-gritty of the stock market and teach her Core Proprietary Strategies to Trade effectively, making consistent monthly income.

or log on to