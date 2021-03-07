Art and Dissent: Young Indian artists respond to farmers' protests in their new works

Unsolvable by Mysuru-based artist Dayananda Nagaraju, whose works tell stories of farmers.

Late November last year, Dharmendra Prasad spent a whole day in a field in Buxar, Bihar collecting leaves and crushing them to create paint for an artwork that called for attention to nature. "It is about caring in the time of the pandemic," says Prasad, who went on to paint the vast expanse of a farm on a large raw canvas.

Part of his new art project titled Carebiosphere, Prasad's painting analyses the ascent of human beings as a small participant in ecological balance to that of its controller. The painting, completed in a day with the help of his fellow villagers, questions the notion of development while opening up possibilities of finding new partners from the natural environment.

The Nadaon village in Buxar district, about 100km from Patna, has been a theatre for Prasad's examination of traditional farming knowledge through art ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. "I was scheduled to go to Switzerland for an art residency (offered by Swiss arts council Pro Helvetia) last year to examine Swiss agrarian practices alongside those in Buxar to see how agrarian knowledge of the past can be brought into the present," he says.

Artist Dharmendra Prasad's new project Carebiosphere in Buxar district of Bihar examines traditional farming knowledge.

Instead, Prasad, who grew up in Nadaon before his parents migrated to Guwahati, Assam, is pursuing his residency work in Buxar. "I have always kept my links with Buxar. It is important to be connected with your roots," says the artist, who won the Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art's Emerging Artist Award in 2019.

Young Indian artists like Prasad -- who holds a Masters degree in Fine Arts from the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad -- are using their skills and village roots to explore the state of farming in the country in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against the new farm laws.

Not far away from Prasad's Buxar village, Umesh Singh -- also an alumnus of Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication -- moulded a set of farming tools in January this year for a new work that questions the establishment's discrimination against women farmers joining the protests. "In all farming families women do most of the work in the field and at home. They have the right to participate in the protests," says Singh, whose parents own a small farm land at Kurmuri village in Bhojpur district of Bihar.

Artists have also given a historical perspective to the farmers' protests, reminding the society about the famous 1917 Champaran satyagraha by Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar against the British rulers forcing farmers to grow indigo that made money for many European traders. "It was a successful protest by farmers who saw the fertility of their land severely affected by indigo crops," says Singh, whose 2019 art residency at the Khoj International Artists' Association in Delhi examined the Champaran protests.

In Karnataka, which has witnessed a large number of farmer suicides in the past decade, artist Dayananda Nagaraju has been travelling since the lockdown restrictions were lifted in the state to meet farmers and listen to their stories. "Each farmer has a separate story to tell," says Nagaraju, whose mother sold her gold necklace to buy a farm on the outskirts of Mysuru years ago.

The Golden Seed, a 2019 artwork of Nagaraju, relates to his mother's sacrifice to keep the family's livelihood and farming tradition alive. The story of his mother's gold necklace is represented in the artwork that has an earthenware bowl containing 33 rice seeds made in 24-carat gold. All of the artist's works in the last six years after obtaining a fine arts degree from Mysuru's Sree Kalanikethana School of Art tell stories of farmers. "The present practices are not sustainable for the farmer as well as the consumer," says Nagaraju, referring to the "curse" of monocrop culture and genetically modified crops.

Hari Om Patidar, a young artist from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, mounted four of his new works at the Mandu Festival in the state's Malwa region last month, all dealing with the crisis in the farm sector. One of the works shows a canvas burnt on the borders with a barbed wire in the shape of a crown. "It is a difficult time for farmers in the country. They face many challenges," says Patidar, son of a farmer in Bidwal village, about 80 km from Indore.

"The life of a farmer is not well-framed like a beautiful painting," says Patidar, a 2017 batch Master of Fine Arts from Rajasthan School of Arts, Jaipur. "In earlier times, the farmer was a very important member of the society. Today, we don't treat our farmers well," he adds. "The most creative human being in the world is a farmer."

A drawing by Umesh Singh, who uses farming tools to address the state of agrarian community in the country.

Many artists have also seen the farmers' protests from close. "It was inspiring to be at a protest site," says Singh, who went to the Singhu border near Delhi, one of the protest sites early this year. Two years ago, Uncomfortable Tools, an installation by Singh, was a statement on the challenges faced by farmers in the country. It shows life-size farming tools whose sturdy handles are replaced with crumbling, diseased wood.

Hari Om Potidar, who works in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, explores the challenges faced by farmers in the country in his new series, titled Hope.

"My art is steeped in articulating the strife of agrarian livelihoods as well as issues relating to education and environment," says Singh. "The farming condition is not pleasing in our country. Farmers are abandoning their work and indulging in other occupations as farming is not earning them enough livelihood even to stay alive," he adds.