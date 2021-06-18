MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Amazon Prime Day Show 2021 with Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi is evidence of a growing trend in OTT performances

Streamed performances don't have to piggyback on the achievements of live shows in the pre-Covid world, but can make their own way.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Billie Eilish in the 2021 'Amazon Prime Day Show' (screen shot).

Billie Eilish in the 2021 'Amazon Prime Day Show' (screen shot).

Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi are co-headlining this year's Amazon Prime Day Show in a way that would have seemed unthinkable just two years ago: in distinct 25-29 minute glammed up "episodes" that are neither reality TV nor fictional shows nor straight-up live streams.

Compare this with 2019's Amazon Prime Day Show with Taylor Swift, or 2018's event with Ariana Grande, and you begin to appreciate the shift.

Indeed, this shift is a kind of natural evolution for streamed performances.  The performers and performances are real, but the experiences are staged in a way that was previously only possible within the music video. And for the most part, this new kind of performance can make for a better, more intimate viewing experience.

Close

Related stories

We've see this shift on other OTT platforms, too, where live performances and streamed shows are being replaced by more medium-specific creations.

Case in point: Bo Burnham's experimental comedy show Inside on Netflix. Unlike the straight-up streamed version of live comedy shows (and we've seen a few of those, too, even from Burnham on Netflix - think Make Happy, what.), the current shows use technology (and the distance that the medium affords - there's no live audience) to do things that might have been impossible (or might have looked contrived and out-of-place) in a live show.

Coming back to the Prime Day Show, what can you look forward to in this three-part special that Amazon is calling an "immersive musical experience"? Some great music, elevated by great backstories like Kid Cudi's collaboration with NASA scientists who also play music.

And Billie Eilish's hope that everyone feels "transported" and with her in the world of the video.

The show - as usual - was made possible by a massive collaboration between Amazon Music, Amazon Studios, and Amazon Prime (you can imagine the amount of talent the three mini-musicals drew upon - and we're not just talking about the headliners). The objective is the same as previous years: get more people sign-up for Amazon Prime ahead of the Prime Day sales. The shift is in how we make and view streamed performances - and for now, it feels getting a lightening deal on a product you wanted any way.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon Prime #Amazon Prime Day 2021 #Billie Eilish #Bo Burnham #H.E.R. #Kid Cudi #music #weekend reads
first published: Jun 18, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.