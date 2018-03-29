Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re: Make gender sensitisation compulsory in schools

Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re - a Tata Tea campaign in association with Network18, recently held a townhall with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar where we gave him a petition to make gender sensitisation compulsory in schools. More than 10 lakh citizens have signed the petition.
