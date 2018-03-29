App
Mar 29, 2018 04:31 PM IST

Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re: Make gender sensitisation compulsory in schools

Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re - a Tata Tea campaign in association with Network18, recently held a townhall with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar where we gave him a petition to make gender sensitisation compulsory in schools. More than 10 lakh citizens have signed the petition.

Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re - a Tata Tea campaign in association with Network18, recently held a townhall with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar where we gave him a petition to make gender sensitisation compulsory in schools. More than 10 lakh citizens have signed the petition.

Take a look at how this campaign managed to drive awareness around the issue.

