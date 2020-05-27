App
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:03 AM IST

A match made in heaven: How Vows for Eternity is redefining confidential matchmaking for global Indians

Headquartered in New York City with an established presence in Mumbai, Delhi, London and Dubai, Vows for Eternity is a global, confidential and personalised matrimonial search firm that brings life partners together based on mindsets, values and personalities

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

‘I think it is really important to believe in oneself and know that in life the only limits that matter is the ones that we put on ourselves’, says Founder and CEO Anuradha Gupta, CEO of Vows for Eternity who brings not only years of matchmaking experience but also a global perspective whilst being strongly rooted in her Indian values. Years ago, she started Vows for Eternity which is a boutique matrimonial service based on her own experience of looking for a life partner and to make a difference in the lives of someone by connecting them to ‘the one’. She is an empowered American Indian as well a strong believer in being rooted to family traditions and values. Her work follows her personality along with an innate ability to connect with people and infuse her positive approach to living life.

Tell us about Vows for Eternity

We are a global, bespoke, confidential matrimonial search firm headquartered in New York City with an established presence in Mumbai, Delhi and London. We match members with other compatible individuals based on similar mindsets, values and personalities. Given our strong focus on quality over quantity, there is unapologetically a stringent eligibility criterion. Getting to know the members personally to better understand what they value most, their insecurities, their views on what they want from life and their lifestyle forms the foundation on which we build our search.

What is the typical member base like?

Our members consist of well educated, progressive, well-travelled global Indians and NRI’s primarily in the 24- 45 age group. They could be self-made individuals, successful professionals, celebrities or industrialists. The common thread between them all is that they are very serious about marriage, not because they are incomplete on their own but because they want to share their life with someone they truly connect with. We have members who have never been married as well as those looking at finding love again and believe that companionship and friendship is the core of any meaningful relationship. We offer a variety of memberships and make sure that confidentiality and personalisation remain consistent across the board.

shutterstock_1138983908[9]

What do you think are the challenges one faces when it comes to marriage today?

I currently live in Manhattan, but having also lived in Los Angeles, London, and Melbourne, recognize that challenges across the world are the same when it comes to finding that one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Whilst the world is getting to be a smaller place, social interactions due to intensely busy careers are getting more challenging. On one hand, later marriages mean one is sure of what they want, however, on the flip side they may carry more emotional baggage. Today, more than ever before, personality fits and value systems being aligned is of utmost importance, and that is why I don’t work with biodatas as I don’t think they do justice in defining who a person really is.

What are the different memberships you offer?

The Privilege suite is our signature bespoke service - designed for members for whom success and affluence are a given and the baseline is “nothing but the best”. It sets the bar very high for our members who tend to be industrialist families, celebrities and extremely successful professionals. Our second offering - the Premium membership is designed for individuals who are extremely driven and accomplished – they can either be well-educated professionals or self-made entrepreneurs.

For more information, Call or email Vows of Eternity

 

* This is a partnered post.

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Features

