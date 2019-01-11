App
A Happy Home For Your Happy Family

The following article is an initiative of Amara by Lodha and is intended to create awareness among readers.

Whatsapp

Buying a home is the most important decision in a person’s life. From the perfect society to the best area, there are several factors involved in picking the right home. And one of the most crucial aspects of buying a home is trying to find just the right financial plan amidst the plethora of options available in the market.

Lodha Group aims at transforming the way people live – by providing world class amenities and highest levels of service – benchmarked against the very best in the world. At Amara, Lodha has delivered superior quality homes and a world class lifestyle in Thane – an astonishing 8 months ahead of promise.

Amara by Lodha is a lush, 40-acre urban oasis sporting modern design cues and Thane’s finest lifestyle amidst 1000s of trees. Its ready clubhouse boasts of 6 blocks comprising a grand gymnasium spread over 5,000+ sq ft, multiple outdoor and indoor swimming pools, kid’s play area, badminton courts and a private theatre together with a modern café. A rich plethora of amenities beyond the grand clubhouse further bring alive Amara’s promise to its customers – to ‘Do More. Live More’.

And now is giving out an unmissable opportunity of a right financial plan by keeping in mind the buying patterns of audiences across all economic groups, ages, etc.

For home buyers this New Year, Lodha Group in association with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance has brought a rare opportunity to realize their dream of owning a home at Amara – the Happy Homes Special! This unique offer allows the home buyer to pay only 50% of the EMI until the time of possession* - thus making it easier for the customers pay the rent of their existing home or deal with the costs related to setting up the new home.

Together with the pre-launch prices available at Amara, it truly is the unmissable double opportunity for home buyers. So, if you’re looking for a home, there’s no better time than now!

Visit  https://bit.ly/2TF8TiH to know more about Amara by Lodha.

*Applicable for a maximum of 24 months, all home loans are subject to T&C of the lender.

“Amara has been registered via MahaRERA registration number P51700018579,P51700018593 on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects.”

 
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Features #Lodha Amara #Real Estate

