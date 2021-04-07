‘A great idea should be visual’ — Michio Kaku’s advice to students

Michio Kaku says a passion to understand the universe makes a physicist.

Michio Kaku possesses something that mere intellectuals don’t always have – a distinctive hairstyle. The box office combination of smarts and an instantly identifiable mane have made the American theoretical physicist what the young would anoint a ‘rock star scientist’.

A few days ago, Kaku, 74, released his latest book, The God Equation, which deals with the pursuit of a ‘theory of everything’ about the nature of the universe.

In promotional interviews, Kaku spoke about the possibility of reaching out to aliens, which he reckons will happen in a century or so. But he advices extreme caution.

“Now, personally, I think that aliens out there would be friendly but we can’t gamble on it. So I think we will make contact but we should do it very carefully,” Kaku told The Guardian. (It is another matter that the same advice applies to dating or geopolitics.)

What would be of use to young scientists, or any professional, is advice Kaku has given in earlier interviews. Don’t ignore what is considered impossible today is one.

"Time and time again, [we've seen] that the study of the impossible has...[pushed] the boundaries of physics and chemistry, forcing scientists to redefine what they mean by 'impossible'," the California-based Kaku said as per the American Physical Society website. "We ignore the impossible at our [expense]."

His own childhood was filled with science fiction and fantastical worlds. It set him on the path to his future.

"Magic, fantasy, [and] science fiction were all a gigantic playground for my imagination. They began a lifelong love [of] the impossible," said Kaku.

Having a role model and being curious were crucial too. Kaku’s idols were Albert Einstein and the comic book character Flash Gordon.

“Try to make contact with real physicists, if possible. Role models are extremely important,” Kaku said. “If you cannot talk to a real physicist, read biographies of the giants of physics, to understand their motivation, their career path, the milestones in their career. A role model can help you lay out a career path that is realistic and practical.”

A passion to understand the universe makes a physicist, he said.

“People often ask the question: do I have to be an Einstein to become a physicist? The answer is NO,” Kaku said. “Sure, physicists have to be proficient in mathematics, but the main thing is to have that curiosity and drive. One of the greatest physicists of all time, Michael Faraday, started out as a penniless, uneducated apprentice, but he was persistent and creative and then went on to revolutionize modern civilization.”

Kaku also said great ideas should be visual and simple. "Einstein once said, 'If a theory cannot be explained to a child, then the theory is probably worthless'. Meaning that great ideas are pictorial. Great ideas can be explained in the language of pictures. Things that you can see and touch, objects that you can visualize in the mind. That is what science is all about, not memorizing facts and figures."