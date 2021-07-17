A generation paused: How young adults are coping with their careers in a pandemic limbo

Manasvi Jerath, 24, Delhi.

I was in Canada in March 2020, staying at my university residence, when the pandemic officially became a thing. The entire town ran out of toilet paper overnight. Even as we international students mulled over the implications of this and began hunting for rolls to stash away, we were asked to pack up our belongings and leave the country as soon as possible.

If my university’s notification seemed abrupt, it was nothing compared with India’s decision to ban incoming flights, giving students like me just a few days’ notice. I had two hours to vacate my hostel room, leaving behind two years’ worth of school work and housing items. It felt unreal, dangerous, adventurous, thrilling and apocalyptic, all at the same time.

At home in Delhi, despite being quarantined in my bedroom for 14 days, I was relieved and excited to be with my family. My online studies kept me busy for a year until I graduated. I never returned, my student bank account being used solely to pay the rental for my belongings in storage somewhere in British Columbia and for EMIs on a phone whose number I can’t use anymore.

Eventually, Covid with its multiple waves, caught up with me and everyone around me. Grief was everywhere, constantly; we all lost someone during this time. I went through a really low period, questioning everything, dealing with trauma and a time that felt endless.

And I was not the only one. Other young adults in their early 20s like me struggled with depression and anxiety, stuck at home for months on end, yearning for socialisation and human contact. Dating and parties – such an ordinary thing for millennials and Gen-Z's just a year earlier – became a distant dream. Many of us also mourned the loss of income and professional opportunities, our careers stuck in a time warp.

We were still the lucky ones – with family incomes to fall back on, with a home to be locked in, with access to the internet so that our studies were uninterrupted. The majority of our peers in India were not so fortunate.

The pandemic has not been easy on the world’s mental health, especially those under 40 years of age: anxiety went up from 6 percent to 51 percent; depression from 15 to 48 percent; post-traumatic stress disorder from 7 to 58 percent; and stress from 8 to 82 percent, according to a report in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Imagine the scenario in India then, with its complex class, caste and patriarchal structure. More than 64 percent of India’s population is under the age of 35, and – even before the pandemic – we were a stressed lot. India was officially the world’s most depressed country in 2017 according to a World Health Organisation study, which found that 6.5 percent of Indians suffer some form of serious mental disorder. In 2020, over 43 percent respondents of a survey reported signs of depression.

There has been an increase in the use of wellness apps, video consultations and online classes by millennials and Gen-Z's in the Subcontinent focusing on mindfulness and mental wellbeing. Apps like Black Lotus, Insight Timer, Headspace and Calm are commonly discussed amongst young working people.

Though desi men are taught to clam up their emotions and be invulnerable and desi women more likely to seek help and support for mental-health issues, these apps democratise the landscape and allow both men and women equal opportunity to explore and reach out for comfort and solace.

The pandemic also allowed many to take a step back and work on themselves, spend time with family, and slow down their pace of life. Some took up a new passion, others reconsidered their future goals or rewrote their dreams. Many simply tried to cope with immense loss and confusion.

Forced to take a detour, my generation has gradually accepted the loss, and is trying to bounce back and feel the rays of optimism on our faces again, thankful for each day and for our loved ones. The weight of the pandemic felt like an anchor pulling us beneath the water, but once you let go, the only other way is up.

I reached out to a bunch of 20-somethings for their experience of the pandemic.

MANJISHTA DATTA, 24, POST-GRADUATE STUDENT, LUCKNOW

There is no clarity on the present circumstances or a future direction. The course that I am pursuing at present is dependent on clinical work and, with regular lockdowns and restrictions, there is a looming sense of uncertainty whether I’ll be able to complete it. Moreover, planning for the future is also difficult with shrinking job prospects and international travel restrictions. Routine has been disrupted, affecting productivity. But I am resilient enough to push through. The wellbeing of my family and friends always weighs on my mind. Such things were rarely a cause of worry earlier, but now there are major health concerns, both mental and physical. Most conversations now revolve around health and wellness. My academic work and my family have kept me afloat. Working on the task at hand takes you away from the stress of the pandemic, and connecting with family keeps one’s spirits high – some love to lighten the dark days.

PARAKH PODDAR, 24, BUSINESSMAN, RANCHI