A dummies guide to choosing the perfect glass for your wine, spirit or cocktail

Q: Why is it important to choose the right glass to drink your wine, spirit or cocktail?

A: Glassware and spirits experts have spent years perfecting the glassware in which you drink your wine, cognac, single malt or even that classic cocktail. It’s a complex science. The shape of the glassware can determine how much you enjoy the drinking experience.



What is the right glass for different spirits, wines and cocktails?



“However well your cocktail is made, you need to serve it in a glass with the right mouth size to experience all the aromas and flavours,” says bartender Dhaval Kapoor, who runs a bartending school in Delhi and hosts special cocktail nights at the capital’s bar hotspots.

Red wine

The right wine glass for red wine should have a round and large bowl to swirl the wine easily and help aerate it. When wine — particularly young wine that has been matured for just about a year or two — is aerated by swirling it, the air combines with the molecules of the wine, softening the tannins and mimicking the ageing process. The process is called evaporation and oxidation. Allowing these processes to occur can improve the quality of the wine by changing its chemistry.

Also, a larger bowl helps you dip your nose in the glass and take in all the aromas that sommeliers rhapsody about, aromas of chocolate and spices and citrus fruits that open up on swirling.

Red wine has some volatile compounds (acetate esters, fatty esters, higher alcohols, etc.), which evaporate quickly in air and often makes it less potent, besides allowing the bouquet of your vino to come through quickly. Sulfites in wine also disperse when you give it time to breathe.

Most red wine goblets have a long stem that helps keep the hand away from the drink to prevent it from becoming too warm. Warmth often changes the flavours of the wine you are drinking. If you want to further classify the red wine glasses, then drink a Cabernet Sauvignon in a glass that is taller and with a broad bowl.

Burgundy wine glass

So, there are the glasses you use for red wines. And then there are glasses that you use for wines from the Burgundy region of France. Wines such as Pinot Noir, Beaujolais, Red Burgundy and Dolcetto tend to be far more delicate than other red wines and require a special glass to enjoy all the flavours and aromas.

A Burgundy wine glass has a broader bowl that allows the aromas of the delicate wines to accumulate and a narrow top, which directs the wine to the tip of the tongue, allowing the drinker to detect the delicate notes.

White wine

White wines, with far more delicate and light notes, need a glass that is an antithesis of what you use for red wines. White wine glasses generally have a smaller mouth area and, as is expected, a smaller surface area to aerate, so that wine does not oxidize too fast.

The white wine goblet tends to be U-shaped and less rounded. The shape enhances and preserves aromas while also maintaining the wine's cool temperature. This offers the wine enough room for the aromas to be released but also helps in maintaining the cooler temperature of the white wines.

In the white wine family, serve the Sauvignon Blanc or other floral, fruity wines such as Chenin Blanc, in a tall glass with a slender bowl that will capture the delicate aromas and enhance the flavours.

White wines with complex notes such as Montrachet can be served in a Montrachet glass, which has a slightly broader bowl that allows the complex compounds in wine to interact with air and release far stronger aromas.

Dessert wines

The glasses you serve dessert wines in tend to be smaller because of the high alcohol content in the wine as well as the extra sweetness. They direct the wine to the back of the mouth, which is important to help in the detection of the sweet flavours. Common glasses for dessert wines are sippers, port glasses and sherry glasses.

A port-wine glass has a moderately long stem leading up to a small bowl. While some bowls are tulip-shaped, others are straight-edged. Port is stronger than regular wine, at 20 percent ABV (alcohol by volume). A smaller glass accommodates the smaller pour you would take for such a strong, sweet wine.

The rims of the wine glass

Now, who chooses their wine glasses based on their rims, eh? But you may be wrong in that assumption. A thinner rim is less distracting when you are sipping your wine, while a smooth rim will not impede the wine’s flow from the glass to your mouth. If the rim is thick and round, drop the idea of winning in those goblets. They are a sign of a cheaply made glass.

Champagne

Sparkling beverages of all kinds, from French Champagne to Italian Franciacorta or Prosecco and Cava should be served in the tulip glass and not a flute, as it is erroneously believed. The short-to-medium-stemmed tulip glass with a long, narrow, upright bowl enhances the carbonation process and captures the flavour. The tulip glass is tall enough to allow the bubbles and aromas to develop to its full potential.

Every wine connoisseur knows that a good swirl of the glass helps a vino come alive and the top-heaviness of a flute makes doing so pretty impossible.

The Champagne coupe is another popular option for stemware. According to rumours, the retro-looking, wide, flat glasses are inspired by the shape of Marie Antoinette’s left breast! However, because of the large ratio of surface area to volume, they are notorious for losing bubbles much quicker than narrower glasses. A tulip-shaped glass, on the other hand, provides room for the wine to breathe, and also maintaining effervescence.

Whisky

Much like wines, there are various kinds of whisky glasses.

An old-fashioned whisky tumbler or lowball glass is generally stocky, takes in 7 to 12 oz. of the spirit, and can be used to serve whisky neat, on the rocks, or as whisky cocktails. The glass has a wide brim to allow for mixing ingredients or adding ice cubes. These stem-free tumblers feature thick, heavy bases.

One of the best way to drink whisky—or what the experts call the immersive whisky experience—is in a slightly ballooned shape whisky glass. It not just highlights and magnifies the colour of the spirit, but helps involve the three senses of sight, smell and taste.

It is also the perfect shape to swirl the drink in. Much like a wine glass, the narrow tulip-like opening directs the aromas outward, aerating the whisky so that it reaches your nose. This glass style helps you to sip your whisky, instead of gulping it down.

The shot glass is meant for drinking a smaller amount of the spirit, particularly when you are looking at drinking it on the rocks. Then there is the shooter glass, which allows for double shots of whisky and is perfect for creative whisky shots.

Highball and Collins glass

A highball is a tall, skinny glass that is used to serve cocktails, particularly whisky cocktails over ice. The highball's thick base helps to keep the tall glass balanced and prevent spills. A Collins glass is just another tall glass, again used for serving cocktails. Both of these chimney-shaped glasses can also be used to serve gin-and-tonics and vodka.

Martini

Martinis were originally served in cocktail glasses but the drink evolved into a variety of vodka-based ‘tinis’ through the ’90s, and the serving sizes grew. Martini glasses differ from the traditional cocktail glass by generally having a larger bowl that is conical at the bottom. The triangular-shaped bowl supports the quicker release of bubbles from the drink.

Cognac

There are brandies, which you can drink in a regular lowball glass. And then there is cognac, which, most purists will tell you, requires special glasses. The tulip glass is widely agreed to be the king of Cognac glasses. The design provides maximum surface area for the liquid, even as it directs the full force of the bouquet upwards towards the nose to provide maximum aroma, flavour, and impact on the senses.

Then there is the balloon glass or the brandy snifter that is widely used but considered by the aficionados to be a poorer relation of the tulip glass. The snifter has a short stem and a wide bell that narrows as it reaches the rim. This concentrates the bouquet and intensifies the flavour, although to a lesser extent than that of the tulip. The contemporary wobble glasses are the modern variation of the snifter.

Q: What glassware brands are considered icons for different spirits?

A: Some glassware brands are considered A-listers, much like movie stars or pop musicians. Consider them to be the Marilyn Monroe, or Madhubala, if you will, of the glassware world. They are classic and timeless.

The Glencairn crystal whisky glass enhances the flavours of the whisky. It derives from traditional nosing glasses used by master blenders, borrowing the wide bowl to show off the colour and help expose the aromas. It also uses a tapered mouth to allow easier drinking.

It is considered ideal for single malts, Irish whisky and single barrel bourbons. Designed by Raymond Davidson nearly 25 years earlier, its development involved pulling together the master blenders from the five largest whisky companies and asking them to perfect his initial design.

The American Taylor’s Milestone whisky glass is large with a sleek silhouette. It holds almost 10.5 ounces of whisky for those who like their spirit on-the-rocks.

Riedel glasses are known as the Manolo Blahniks of the stemware world (for those not in the know, the Manolo, made popular by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in Sex and the City, is the world’s greatest shoe brand). The glass, with its tulip-shaped bowl, long hour-glass stem, and thick, solid base, is best for red wines.

Of course, Riedel makes glasses for other wines, too. Experts say Riedel has crafted a glass that steers the wine away from the sides of the tongue, where acidity is detected and directs it towards the middle, where the wine tastes smoother.

Lucaris, an Asian crystal-ware brand, has a beautiful RIMS Collection that features a range of glasses that draw inspiration from the vintage cocktail world. Each of their 14 delicate barware glasses was developed to enhance the cocktail experience of all the classics. The Pillars are lowball, highball and quencher glasses, which allow you to add enough ice or crushed ice to your cocktail. The Proud is a selection of saucer, coupe and tulip glasses. While the saucer is an option for shaken cocktails, the coupe can hold big-volume cocktails or a good wine. Tulip the “Copa de Balon” is for bespoke gin and tonics, spritzers, or other creations, and offers craft beer & cider connoisseurs a new drinking experience. The Classic collection features Nick & Nora and Martini, best for stirred or shaken cocktails served up.

The Juliska Hugo highball glass has a beautiful crackled texture, which works well for a lovely looking cocktail.

Q: What is the right choice: Crystal or glass?

A: Both have their pros and cons. The lead content determines whether it is classified as glass or crystal. Crystal is heavier and diffracts light. It enhances the aroma of the wine and, because of the softness of material, can be engraved with a beautiful design. A crystal glass yields a smoother drink flow against the tongue, allowing you to taste the flavours more effectively.

Glass makes a clunking noise when you clink it with another while raising a toast; a crystal sounds like a reverberated ringing. Crystal also has a narrower rim than the rim of regular glass, which enhances the entire drinking experience.