A beginner’s guide to running

Running builds stamina and relieves stress. (Image: Shutterstock)

Running is perhaps the easiest and no-frills exercise that is good for physical, emotional, and mental health. It is proven to be the most effective aerobic exercise that builds stamina and relieves stress, while outdoor runs bring you closer to nature. It is an excellent way to reduce or maintain weight when you add strength and cross-training to the process. While running you may experience what is known as the runner’s high, triggered by the release of endorphins, “the feel-good chemicals”.

Recreational running is taken up by millions of people and it seems pretty straightforward. All you need is a good pair of running shoes and the will to start but to get into a running routine and make it effective, you should know a few things about different forms of running and the right gear.

Different forms of running

Outdoor run: The most popular and beginner-friendly form of running, it includes running on side paths, pavement, and parks. It is easy to do and can also be done in groups.

Treadmill run: When outdoor running is not possible due to bad weather or boredom, treadmill running is a good option. It offers a change of pace, speed, and incline.

Trail run: For those who like to pack the benefits of a run with nature’s goodness go for trail running that takes them through different terrains, mountains, deserts, and water bodies.

Race run: Every runner’s long-term goal is to participate in a race or a marathon. Fun races start from 5km and the more serious ones are half marathon (21km) to full marathon (42km). A 10km race and ultra-marathons are of recent vintage.

Track run: The focus on track is usually on speed and less on endurance. Track races can be as short as 55 meters (indoor tracks) and as long as 25 laps of an outdoor track (10,000 meters). Running on the track is safer than outdoors as the surface is even and there is no traffic to worry about.

Getting started

1 Before getting started, it is advisable to get a medical clearance from a physician, especially if you are taking up physical activity after a long time and also if you are getting back after an injury.

2 Invest in a good pair of running shoes by checking the right fit, sole, and comfort. Several stores also do gait analysis for a proper fit.

3 It is important to follow a 10-minute warm-up routine before heading out for a run, which should be followed by a 10-minute jog or walk and a few stretches to avoid muscle stiffness and injury.

4 As much as we like to increase our pace and distance with every run, it is important to enjoy the run and go easy on yourself so that you are motivated to come back again. The run-walk method is a good way to get into the rhythm. You can run for 15 minutes and walk for 10 minutes and as days pass, increase the running time and reduce the walk time.

5 People often take up running but only a handful make it a part of their routine due to a lack of motivation that can be overcome by joining a running group.

Form and foot strike

You may not be able to change your running form as it is naturally inculcated. With guidance and training, you can improve your running form, which will help in conserving energy, improving pace, and running longer distances but it should be done under the watch of a certified coach or a fitness trainer.

There is a certain way the foot lands on the ground and it is called the foot strike. You can be a forefeet runner, striking your toes on the ground, a mid-foot striker, which is considered to be ideal for running, or a heel-foot striker, which can tighten up your calf muscles.

It is best not to change the foot strike; it of little help in improving the running or covering longer distances. Practice, consistency and trial-error method may improve your foot strike a bit.

It is also important to incorporate strength and cross-training along with running to avoid injuries. Cross-training helps to balance different muscle groups and prevent overuse injuries.

Nutrition and hydration

Eating right and staying hydrated can make or break runs. It is advisable to carry a small bottle of water while heading out. Ideally, a runner should consume water after every 20 minutes. During longer runs, a sports drink helps in maintaining electrolyte balance as minerals drain out with sweat.

A well-balanced meal of protein, carbohydrates, fat, vitamins, and minerals is vital for every runner. Eat something light, which is high in carbohydrates but low in fat, protein, and fiber, before a run. Eat at least 90 to 120 minutes before running.x

A running journal is a good way to track your journey and over time it will become a testimonial to the hard work that you have put in. On days when motivation is low, the journal will tell you how far you have come, a reason enough to keep running.