A basic guide to commodities before you start trading

A solid investing strategy involves allocating funds in a diversified portfolio that can fetch you great returns at low-medium risk. A sound asset allocation plan can comprise of long to mid-term investments, making you achieve your financial goals.

While you focus on a diversified plan, one of the asset classes that you can turn to is commodities. The sentiment is changing and 2018 looks like a good year for investing in commodities owing to low bank interest rates and volatile stock market.

Unlike stock market, commodities such as gold, silver, pulses, crops, crude oil, metals, etc. are traded on the bourses and there is less dependency on performance of a company, individual or financial regulatory bodies or financial status of a company.

It depends on seasonal cycles, inflation, demand and supply, and global prices trend of commodities. In this backdrop, any political change or global crisis does not have great impact on commodities.



Futures contracts: You can invest in commodities either through spot market or futures markets. In the former, you can exchange for cash or other commodities, immediately. While, in futures markets, buyers and sellers trade on basis of a contract, where they decide to buy or sell a specific amount of a commodity at a fixed date in the future at a predetermined price.

What happens next: When you buy commodity futures, you don’t have to pay the full price of the contract. You have to pay a margin, which is a percentage of the contract, to the broker. The commodities trading exchange determines the margin amount.

Physical delivery: When the contract expires, you can either take physical delivery of the commodity or convert it into cash. In case of physical delivery, you have to inform exchange beforehand and complete few formalities.



There are almost 24 commodity exchanges in India with MCX being the largest in the country that offers futures trading in bullion, non-ferrous metals, energy, and a number of agricultural commodities. If you are looking forward to start investing, here are some basics you should get acquainted to:

Like any other asset class, it is important to research about commodity investing as it can be a good opportunity to create wealth. In this backdrop, ‘Commodity ki Baatein’, a pan India initiative presented by MCX IPF and powered by Moneycontrol.com, can be insightful. The initiative will engage with new and existing investors to discuss in-depth about the opportunities available in commodity investing.

For more updates, you can check out Moneycontrol and know more about investing in commodities.

Well begun is half done.