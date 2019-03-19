App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 04:52 PM IST

6 smart financial goals for a financially fit 2019

The following article is an initiative of NSE FinWiz and is intended to create awareness among readers

With a new year, comes a chance to set new goals and resolutions to achieve. And the best way to achieve your desires is to set smart goals which are specific, measurable and timely. In this video, we are going to be reviewing 6 smart financial goals to set in 2019.

First, you have to set a budget particularly if you really are struggling to get to a potentially great retirement. Second, make a savings goal for yourself. Your savings goals should be attainable but it should also be as aggressive as you can manage. Third, please pay off bad debts. Bad debts carry a very high rate of interest rate which can vary from 15 to 18 percent which is not advisable such as credit cards. Next, get your credit in check. Start the year by checking on your credit score and the factors that affect it. Fifth, get your taxes done early. Each year, many wait till the last minute to get your taxes organized. Finally, take some time to research companies to invest in. 2019 might just be a good year to get amazing deals. Make it a goal to put at least 5 companies on the wish list in this year.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Features #NSE FinWiz

