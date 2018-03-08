6 inspiring stories that will tell you women know how to invest

The game has changed now. It is the 21st century and Indian women are not confined to four walls. They are dynamic, confident, empowered and breaking every stereotype.

Having said that, one myth that still prevails in the society is-women are clueless about investments and financial planning. Even worse, mention stock markets and insurance policies, people just assume men are better at them because this industry is male-dominated.

However, this is not the case. If you look closely, top banks are led by women in India, who are debunking every myth on women can’t handle finances. Moreover, women have always been great wealth managers, they have been managing households with great budgeting and saving skills.

Women have been mastering budgeting and investing since generations.

To give more meat to this claim, Moneycontrol’s ‘#InvestLikeHer’ campaign is highlighting women who are leading by examples and can even teach men a thing or two on investing.

1. Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer, (Debt) & Head-Products, Kotak Mutual Funds: Seeds of investment were sowed in Iyer’s mind when she started taking tuitions in 12th grade. “Because, when you start earning, automatically it starts linking to investments. Be aware. My mother managed the entire house and when you can do that, you can also manage the investment side. There are so many financial literacy avenues available,” she said. Iyer advises to invest in equities. “More than 85% of my investment is in equities. They made my dream of buying a house come true, I go on vacations. Earlier you start, returns gets magnified. Investing is every woman’s cup of tea. Women are excellent in boardroom. Also, it’s never too late. Now is the time,” said Iyer.

2. Priti Rathi Gupta, MD & Promoter at Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd.: Her mantra to succeed in the commodities business? The earlier one invests, the richer one can get. “During my college days, I used to look at my family investments and that experience made me curious about investing in equity markets. I got inspired and equity is a great place to be. The key to investing is-You don’t need a large sum of money, you can start with as little as Rs 500,” said Gupta. She said women should start investing with the first salary cheque. “Your aim should be to live the current lifestyle through investments. If you plan to open a business, you need financial backup. Go beyond PPF, FDs, etc. Don’t follow the myths such as stock markets are risky, complicated and that money matters are handled by men only,” she said.

3. Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.: Gupta started investing as soon as she started earning. “I started working at 21 and it is a good time to invest. I used to put away a corpus and invest in equities. I have learnt a lot of lessons. I could open my business because of investments, that too without any backing,” she said. Gupta said so many women were entering workforce or doing startups. “They are earning money at young age. Financial independence is a must. Thanks to tech, blogs, tutorials, etc., it is easy to get basic things right, investment is easy. Environment has become easy. Investment is simple. Spend wisely, make mistakes, get back up and set high aspirations. Do it your own way,” she said.

4. Arundhati Bhattacharya, former Chairman of SBI: She calls women of today to tap available opportunities for investments. “Investing is important, especially for women. Now, women are getting their own streams of income that they are using for investment purposes. Things will go wrong, flesh out your bright idea,” she said. You need a network of people to turn to when you get into trouble. She advised women to invest and do you own thing.

5. Kainaz Messman, Founder, Theobroma: Following her heart, Messman, started cooking her own recipe for success with a venture of her own, Theobroma. “I chose to be a chef and I am glad more and more people are taking this as a career option. I started the business with my mom, it was a small business, extension of the home business. It started with a simple thought, and the first Theobroma became a huge success. We learnt everything on the job. When I started out, I was not a good businessperson but as business needs changed, we as people also changed. I think investment a continuous process. You invest in relationship, health, career and in people around you. It is important to bring about a balance in life,” she said.

6. Uma Ganesh, CEO, Global Talent Track: Ganesh’s aspiration, right from the very start, was to be able to do something meaningful. “I was careful in choosing opportunities that fitted into this framework. There were, of course, ups and downs and challenges along the way, but one thing that gave me the most pleasure is the entrepreneurial situations that I was thrown into in almost every one of my assignments. The fear of unknown was not there in me and I was willing to experiment and this taught me several important lessons in my life,” she said. Ganesh said 'work life balance' is not something to worry about. “I have realized work is a non-stop zone as long as it is exciting and fun, 'life' could be found everywhere. There are newer problems and challenges to be addressed. I am keen to find solutions for some of these through a combination of digital and socio economic interventions,” she said.

These women are just few examples of how women are investing and planning their own financial future. What’s your story?