5 pillars where banks can act as business partners

Working capital is one of the priorities for MSME owners and over the past few years many banking institutions have rolled out several credit-related initiatives to address their financial needs. But besides lending solutions, MSMEs require support in other segments as well.

There are strategic pillars that can provide MSMEs the sturdy foundation needed especially at this time of post-COVID-19 recovery, and these pillars are - borrow, save, simplify, partner and protect.

While there is adequate focus on the borrowing front, banks would be adding more value if they looked at helping business owners with curated offerings and solutions that will help them expand their market reach, network with peers and large conglomerates, protect their assets, and even grow as individuals.

MSMEs across sectors including manufacturing, retail and services could benefit from a differentiated approach that cements the pillars.

Here are 5 ways how banks can add value, build a relationship with business owners and be a partner in transforming the enterprises of tomorrow.



Customised funding (Borrow): Banks must move away from the ‘one size fits all’ approach. They should innovate their loan products and offer robust borrowing solutions to the business owners. Going a step ahead, banks can assist MSME owners in launching IPOs as well.





Curated CASA (Save): To ease banking transactions and give more saving and investing options to business owners, banks can launch dedicated accounts. For instance, Yes Bank allows business owners to sweep savings from CA/SA directly to fixed deposits. Moreover, to motivate business owners, banks can extend delightful offers and reward points on bulk payments, account opening, insurance payments, etc.





Knowledge sharing (Partner): Since banks have access to vast amounts of data concerning MSMEs from diverse sectors, they can bring business owners on a common platform to build associations. A common platform on the lines of Yes BizConnect can host online sessions and discussion forums. This will keep MSMEs updated about the latest information and trends.





Tie-ups with service providers (Simplify): Institutions can partner with service providers that offer easy DIY tech solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), etc. The in-house development via third-party alliances can solve planning and management issues faced by business owners.





Safeguarding assets (Protect): An untoward incident can adversely affect MSMEs. Floods, fire, or theft can cause severe damage to assets and capital. It is crucial for banks to inform business owners about potential losses and roll out products that protect against natural calamities, burglary and even cheque bounces.



Since business owners already trust their banks with finances, the latter can take the relationship one-notch higher.

Banks can leverage these opportunities to partner with MSMEs and be a part of their journey.

