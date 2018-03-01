App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Feb 28, 2018 03:50 PM IST

4 habits of rich people that make them successful

The following article is an initiative of NSE and is intended to create awareness among the users.


Everyone aspires to be wealthy and successful. People look up to their role models and want to be like them. They see how successful their idols are but fail to see the hard work behind it.

Always remember, what you do today, matters. People become rich and famous because of certain daily habits. It takes a lot of effort and discipline to achieve financial and personal goals. Your habits make what you are.

If your goal is to be successful and wealthy, here are some habits of the rich and famous people you must imbibe

1. Saving early: 94% of the self-made millionaires became rich by saving 20% or more of their income. They started financial planning early. You should save and invest from the first pay cheque itself. This habit and discipline pays off in the long term.

2. Lifestyle expenses: Adopt minimalism. Millionaires lead a frugal lifestyle and differentiate between their needs and wants. Experts say lifestyle expenses and not spending money wisely cannot lead to becoming rich. You can use the money saved to save and invest. For example, Warren Buffet.

related news

3. Persistent: You have to be passionate towards your goal. If you want to achieve something, you can’t be lazy. Being persistent has helped many people become millionaires. Keeping pushing yourself. For instance, Jack Ma was persistent and despite many lows, he now leads one of the top companies in the world-Alibaba.

4. Company: Millionaires always surround themselves with good company who can uplift them. Always stay in positive company where you learn how to grow.

tags #Features

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC