25 years and counting: Celebrate financial prosperity with NSE

Financial services is not only about allocation of funds. It also includes creating an ecosystem and solutions to ensure financial prosperity for all so that people can use money whenever they need it, be it emergency or leisure.

It takes years to bring financial inclusion and prosperity into action by ensuring sustainable efforts to be able to help the nation and its people to grow sound money.

Pairing financial services with far-reaching solutions and care is the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which has been committed to improve the financial wellbeing of the people and an enabler of prosperity, since past 25 years.

Since 1994, NSE has been an engine of growth, putting purpose before profits, making stock markets democratic, and including people in the growth story.

Through various initiatives such as classrooms, investor education camps, talks by international speakers, etc., NSE has been connecting India to India and has helped entrepreneurs in raising capital, thereby, helping in nation building.

Today, NSE is an institution of national importance, and taking its initiative further, NSE & IFSC, the city of Gujarat, will bring international flows to India. NSE is ready yet again to facilitate the transition of India from its $2.5 trillion economy to a $5 trillion.

NSE is a constant in many people’s prosperous story, and would continue to touch more lives. Coinciding with NSE’s silver jubilee celebrations, NSE in association with CNBC-TV18 is celebrating ‘Prosperity Day’ on 25th day of every month.

Join the bandwagon and continue your journey to prosperity.