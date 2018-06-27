25 South: Bespoke homes by the Bay - a project by The Wadhwa Group and Hubtown

25 South is set on one of the largest land parcels in the city that skirts the Arabian sea. The sprawling 5.3-acre plot in the upscale South Mumbai neighbourhood of Prabhadevi has a clear title (the construction is already in full swing), no public parking scheme and is a slum-free plot. Consequently, it offers complete privacy to the residents, in addition to magnificent views of the Arabian Sea. At the same time, it is located a stone’s throw away from everything that makes it a coveted address. For years, Prabhadevi has retained its glory as an upscale locality and is home to a fine medley of shopping arcades, restaurants, prestigious educational institutions and reputed hospitals. It also facilitates ease of connectivity across the linear city of Mumbai.

“25 South is for people who have a penchant for luxury and want to consume the best in every sphere of life. The modern accents blended to perfection with the impeccable craftsmanship, the water cascading drop-off, the vast spaces and the incredible views of the seafront make this address an oasis in the heart of the bustling commercial capital of India. The property offers wide-ranging amenities and elegance, making it a worthwhile experience for every resident who decides to call it home” said Navin Makhija, MD, The Wadhwa Group.

Proposed View

Where The Mood Lighting Is Courtesy The Sun

25 South has been designed to maximize cross ventilation, natural light and higher floor to floor heights. What additional design innovations have been incorporated at this property?

The project aims to offer residents the essence of nature throughout its sprawling expanse, be it in the landscaping, walk ways around the premises, the panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and other subtle spaces.

It has been meticulously designed and visualized to incorporate our proprietary design philosophy ‘VentiLit’, which emphasizes the elements of height, light, and air. After over 150 design iterations, we are satisfied that we have been able to maximize sea views and city vistas from every residence. The towers are strategically aligned so that it allows ample sunlight and air to flow through each residence.

As the safety of residents is a top priority at 25 South, bus bars have been used instead of the regular electrical wiring to further fire-proof the structure. Being in tune with nature, the project welcomes the elements. Yet to harness them advantageously, we have installed appropriate windows and implemented structural planning to keep the building safe from wind pressures. Another interesting feature incorporated at 25 South has been thermal stacking; as temperatures build up along the height of the building, thanks to this feature, instead of the hot discharge getting blown away from the sides of the building, it rises up to vent out from the top. As a result, homes at a height are cooler even with the air conditioning turned off. The property quite clearly falls into the 'uber-luxe' category. Who are your target customers?

The city of Mumbai is home to a large population of HNIs whose preferred choice of residences is comfortable, luxurious homes dotting the city’s skyline. The project offers residents an opportunity to live with neighbours that match their stature - top management professionals, business owners, bankers, industrialists, leaders, achievers, influencers, HNIs, prosperous NRIs. The location makes it a popular choice for the who’s who of the city as it fulfils almost all requirements of HNIs and NRIs across the globe in terms of breath-taking views, gentry and connectivity providing the best worth for their investment. Additionally, the land parcel offers a slum-free development and is devoid of public car parking spaces, making it an address that embodies true luxury, ideal location, and classic living.

Proposed View

Where Homes Are Designed For The High Life

Impeccably designed by Padma Bhushan awardee, architect Hafeez Contractor, every aspect of this magnificent project, from the elevation and design to the immaculate amenities provide flawless functionality to enjoy maximum indoor and outdoor living. The residents of these prestigious homes can enjoy a range of lifestyle amenities such as a meditation corner, swimming pool and kids’ pool, multipurpose court, children’s play area, open-air Amphitheatre, outdoor barbeque spaces, themed garden area with landscaped water bodies, senior citizen relaxation areas, and a fully equipped clubhouse with a gymnasium, wellness spa, party hall with an outdoor lawn, squash court, mini theater and a multipurpose room for indoor games.

