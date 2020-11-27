2 Common mistakes to avoid while investing in stock for long term.

Stock trading is a great way to boost your wealth. However, the current market is volatile, and your broker neither helps with your financial goals nor bails you out when your stocks go in the red.

You need access to good, curated portfolio of stocks without having to spend considerable amounts on portfolio management service fees. Without professional assistance, you may end up making mistakes that can prove costly.

2 common mistakes to avoid while investing in stocks

#1 Investing in poor quality stocks

People tend to think that buying stocks will automatically lead to sudden, unlimited wealth. As a result, most people invest in penny/poor quality stocks in the hope of a multi-fold return in a very short period and thus end up losing their money.

For instance, Coforge, Marico, and Hindustan Unilever have anything between Forty thousand and seven lakh unique retail shareholders each, which is surprisingly low, considering their reputation and comparing it to a total number of Demat accounts.

On the other hand, Reliance Power, which is in the doldrums, has over 31 lakh retail shareholders; Yes Bank Limited, whose value dropped more than 95%, also has more than 30 lakh retail shareholders; and Reliance Communication, which is almost bankrupt, has 14 lakh shareholders. This indicates that retail shareholders are always inclined towards investing in poor quality stocks in hopes of high returns.

#2 Not holding good quality stocks for long-term

Even if investors manage to buy good quality stocks, they do not hold it for long enough.

For most good quality stocks the holding period is less than 2 years and is also further going down. Lot of historical studies indicate that to create any meaningful wealth in the stock markets, the holding period should be really long. While these stocks have been known to generate multi-fold return over a period of 10-15 years.

Other mistakes include -

- over-diversification (too many stocks)

- under-diversification (investing in just one or two stocks)

- frequent churning of portfolio

- buying /selling stocks by acting on tips from unsubstantiated sources.

These mistakes often lead to massive losses for investors and usually turn them away from markets permanently.

What needs to be done to make money in Stock market?

There are just 3 things that need to be done consistently with discipline to make a mark in the stock markets –

1) Save a significant part of your income2) Invest those savings wisely in good quality stocks

3) Hold those stocks until you really need money

The most important step among these is step 2, where an investor decides which stocks are to be picked for investing. Quality of companies in an investor’s portfolio has the most impact on their returns.

Investing requires a lot of efforts and experience to pick quality stocks, we recommend that investors hire professionals to help them pick stocks and create an ideal portfolio given an investor’s needs or use a platform like StockBasket to invest in ready-made baskets or mini portfolio of great quality stocks, these portfolios are managed by market experts.

But, before anyone starts their journey in the markets, it is important to know the difference between a trader and an investor and understanding which category they fall in?

Investing means buying shares to actually be a part of a strong business, and reap the benefits of that business’ growth and earnings in the long-run and in trading, you buy or sell in anticipation of changes in the price of the stocks in short term like a day or a week.

Very few people can actually consistently make money in the stock markets by trading, while crores of people have created wealth by investing in equities for the long run.

If you have a full-time job and are looking to create wealth, Investing in great quality stocks portfolio for long term wealth creation is the right approach for you.

Samco’s StockBasket is probably India’s only platform that exactly solves this investors pain point of quality stock selection for long term wealth creation.

What is StockBasket?

StockBasket provide users to invest in ready to invest mini portfolios or basket of stocks. These baskets consist of portfolio of stocks curated and managed by Samco’s research team with a focus to create long term wealth.

Samco is one of the fastest-growing discount brokers that has created StockBasket to help retail investors invest in stocks to create long-term wealth via Baskets or mini portfolios.

The research analysts at Samco, with the aid of their proprietary AI, analyse thousands of stocks listed on NSE and BSE and make ready to invest mini portfolios or basket of quality stocks. StockBasket or mini portfolio of stocks are created for everyone depending on their financial goals, time horizon, risk appetite, and long-term themes.

Investor can invest via Lump sum mode or start an SIP in any StockBasket.

The Benefits of StockBasket as a platform

- Provides ready to invest basket of stocks curated by experts

- Baskets are constantly managed by Samco’s research team

- Excellent track record of performance

- Basket’s for everyone: Baskets range from Rs.3,000 to Rs.15,00,000

- Nominal or miniscule fees

- Invest and forget approach

A peek into StockBasket

Lets take an example of a StockBasket to understand how it created wealth for investors.

Its “Largest Irreplaceable Networks” Basket consists of 9 stocks of companies which have a majority market share in their respective industries because of their unique competitive advantages which cannot be easily copied by their competitors. This basket made 25.20% return in last one year compared to Nifty50 which gave a return of 7.89%.

Here’s a distribution of companies based on their sectors –

Your Financial Commitments

 These “baskets” are tailor-made to your requirements, and you can invest different amounts starting from just ₹3,000.

 The minimum recommended time horizon for each basket is five years. If you buy a basket worth ₹3,000, you pay a subscription of only ₹50 per annum.

 This subscription fee is subject to a 5-year fee refund guarantee, which says that if you suffer a loss in your invested value even after holding it for 5 years, then the subscription fee will be refunded in full.

Closing Tips for Beginners to Create Wealth in Stock Markets

● Try to identify strong businesses.

● Invest regularly in these strong businesses.

● Hold these investments as long as you do not “NEED” that money, even if the stock goes up 10 times since buying.

● Don’t make too many changes to your portfolio too often.

● Maintain a healthy mix of high-risk, medium-risk and low-risk stocks.

● Avoid buying too many stocks.

● Avoid supposedly ‘expert’ tips from individuals – take the advice from qualified experts if possible.

● Switch to StockBasket for long term wealth creation

If you do not have time to analyse thousands of data points, open a free demat and trading account with Samco & Start an SIP in Stockbasket

Create a Better Tomorrow by Investing in Good Quality Stocks Today If you invest your money blindly in the stock market, you risk losing all of it or at best, may get your money back but not earn good returns on it. By registering with StockBasket, you can rest assured of long-term investments in reliable businesses that generate returns at a lower risk. Get the benefit of professional SEBI-registered research analysts by registering with StockBasket today.

This is a partnered post.