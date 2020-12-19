17 delicious recipes to binge your way through Christmas day by some of India’s finest chefs

Chef Ananda Solomon.

Chef Ananda Solomon, Thai Naam by Ananda

Tom Yum Goong (Hot and Sour Shrimp Soup)

A subtle blend of hot and sour with citrus overtones, Tom Yum Goong is among popular of Thai soups and perfect for the winter season. Each region has its own particular variation of the recipe.



Shrimp/prawns, shelled and deveined, with shell reserved: 250gm



Water: 750 ml



Garlic cloves minced: 2



Kaffir lime leaves: 5



Thin slice fresh or dried galangal: 3



Fish sauce: 60 ml



Lemongrass, lower 1/3portion cut into 1-inch length: 2 stalks



Shallots, sliced: 2



Button mushroom: 75gm.



Thai red chili pepper: 5



Roast chili paste: 1tsp



Coriander leaf: 1 tbsp.



Method

 Rinse the prawn shells and place them in a large pot with water. Boil, strain the broth and discard the shells.

 Add the garlic, lime leaves, galangal, fish sauce, lemongrass and shallots to the stock, then the mushrooms and chilli peppers. Cook for two minutes.

Tom Kha Koong - Thai herbed flavoured coconut soup.

 Add the shrimp to the soup, and reheat, till it reaches a boiling point. When the shrimp is cooked, add lime juice and roast chilli paste. Pour the soup into the bowl. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve.

Chef Akshraj Jodha.

Chef Akshraj Jodha, Executive Chef, ITC Windsor Bengaluru

Honey and Strawberry Festive Yule Log Recipe

The tradition of the Yule log originated in Norway, where a giant log was hoisted onto the hearth to celebrate the return of the sun each year. It finds resonance in the culinary world in the form of a complex Christmas treat.

For Vanilla Honey Whipped Ganache



Rich Cream: 206g



Vanilla Pod: 0.5 g



Honey: 12g



Liquid Glucose: 12 g



White Chocolate: 163g



Whipped Cream: 206g





Warm cream and vanilla pod in a sauce pan. Allow the flavour to infuse for 20 minutes.



Melt white chocolate in a bowl and pour the warm cream into the chocolate to make a smooth ganache.



Using an electric hand-blender, mix in glucose and honey.



Add in the cold cream and blend. Allow this mixture to rest overnight.



Whip the mixture the next day to a mousse consistency.



Madeliene Cake



Butter: 112 g



Flour: 135 g



Icing Sugar: 62g



Salt: 2g



Baking Powder: 6g



Whole Eggs: 135g



Honey: 75g



Milk: 30 g



Lemon Zest: 5 g





In a microwave bowl mix flour, icing sugar, salt, baking powder. In another bowl whisk eggs, honey, milk and lemon zest until it is light and foamy. Fold in the flour mixture and add in melted butter. Rest overnight and bake the next day at 175 degrees for 12-18 minutes.



Strawberry Compote



Fresh strawberries: 510g



Strawberry juice: 225g



Castor Sugar: 60g



Corn Flour: 25g



Water: 20g





In a sauce pan, add fresh strawberries (1 by 4) and strawberry juice. Add in the castor sugar and bring to boil.



In a separate bowl make a slurry of cornflour and water.



Bring the strawberry and juice to a boil, add in the slurry and cook until the mixture thickens. The process takes 20 minutes on a medium flame.





Line the strawberry compote in a flat rectangular mold and freeze.



Cut the madeleine sponge after baking in a rectangular shape. You will need three for layering.



Whip the honey mousse before lining the product.



Line the inner surface of a yule mold with the mousse. You will place the mold upside down.



Sandwich the madeleine layers alternatively with strawberry compote and insert into the mold.



Use the mousse to completely fill the sides so that there are no air bubbles.



Place the madeleine sandwich in such a way that the last madeleine is in line with the rim of the mold. Allow to freeze for 12 hours.



Dust the product with icing sugar.



Garnish the product with chocolate round discs coloured with green. Make red chocolate spheres using tempered white chocolate, sprayed with yellow or gold cocoa butter. Embellish with other festive garnishes such as fondant snowflakes.



Executive Chef Satbir Bakshi.

Satbir Bakshi, Executive Chef, The Oberoi, Mumbai

Egg cloud with spinach and mushrooms



Medium-sized chopped onions: 10gms (approximately half an onion)



Chopped garlic: 5gm (5 to 6 cloves)



Olive oil: 15ml



Spinach: 150gm (1 medium-sized bunch)



Eggs: 3



Blanched greens peas: 20gm



Sliced mushroom: 10gm



Salt: to taste



Crushed black pepper: 5gm



Nutmeg: 2gm



Vinegar: 5ml



Method



Wash and roughly chop the spinach.



Heat a few teaspoons of the olive oil in a pan, to this add the chopped garlic and chopped onions, and sauté.



Add the spinach and sauté again



While sautéing, season with salt, crushed pepper and grate the nutmeg over the spinach.



Allow to cool and then puree the mixture with a little water and keep aside.



Egg Cloud with Spinach and Mushrooms.



Heat a pan and add a little olive oil.



Add sliced mushrooms and sauté.



Add the green peas that have been previously blanched and cooled.



Season with salt and crushed black pepper.



Set aside to cool.





In a pan add water for poaching.



To the water add salt and the vinegar.



Break eggs in a bowl and separate yolks from white. Ensure no egg yolks are there in your separated egg whites.



Beat the egg white to form soft white peaks. You may use an egg beater or simply whisk with your hand.



To the eggs, add some shredded spinach, salt and crushed pepper and gently fold to ensure that you don’t lose the air that you have incorporated into the egg whites. Set aside.





A quenelle is a decorative oval shape formed by using two spoons, usually made using soft ingredients such as ice cream, creams or mousses.



The size of the spoon will determine how big the quenelle is, but make sure to always use two spoons of the same size.



Hold a spoon in each hand. Scoop a generous amount of mixture into one spoon. Gently curve second spoon towards you, pressing bowl of spoon against mixture and scooping it into second spoon as you go.



Transfer mixture back to the first spoon in same manner. You will start to see that it develops a smooth surface from where the spoon has scooped it. Keep scooping back and forth until a smooth oval shape is achieved.



Take 2 large serving spoons to make quenelles of the egg white mixture.



Take a pan and boil the water, add salt and vinegar, which assists to coagulate the eggs.



Now drop the quenelles into the water that is just below boiling point.



Allow the eggs to poach in the water and turn over to cook on both sides.





Take a pan and heat the puréed spinach mixture. The consistency of the spinach purée should be between a soup and a sauce.



Check for seasoning and add salt as desired.



Take a serving dish with a slight depth and pour the spinach purée into it.



Place the poached egg cloud over the spinach.



Heat the mushroom and green peas mixture in a pan and place over the egg cloud and spinach.



Finish the dish with cracked pepper and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve hot.



Kainaz Messman, Cofounder, Theobroma.

Kainaz Messman, Cofounder, Theobroma

Ingredients

Trifle makes a stunning dessert with multiple layers of colours, textures and flavours. Traditionally made in a large deep bowl so you can see all the layers, Trifle is an English layered dessert made with sponge cake, custard, fruit, jelly and whipped cream, which we Parsis have adopted and consider our own. “



A sponge cake/pound cake/sponge fingers (ladyfingers)/macarons/Swiss roll.



Alcohol or juice.



Fresh fruits, cut into small pieces.



Fruit puree, jam, preserve or jelly.



You can also use alternatives like pastry cream, lemon curd or mascarpone cheese.



Whipped cream.



Crushed biscuits, toasted nuts, chocolate shavings and candied fruit



English trifle.



Layer 1: Cake. To make a trifle we always begin with a cake layer at the bottom. You can use sponge cake, pound cake, sponge fingers (ladyfingers), macarons or Swiss roll. Sometimes, the sponge is split in half and sandwiched with jam.



Soak: The cake layer is then soaked in alcohol or juice.



Layer 2: Fruit. Next comes the fruit layer, which includes fresh fruit cut into small pieces, fruit puree, jam, preserve and/or jelly. You can use either one or a combination of fruit options. I personally like fresh fruit and jelly to intensify the fruit flavour.



Layer 3: Custard: The custard layer follows the fruit. Pastry cream, lemon curd or mascarpone cheese can be used as an alternative to custard.



Layer 4: Cream: In the classic English trifle, the fifth layer is whipped cream.



Decorate: To finish, decorate the trifle with fresh fruit, crushed biscuits, toasted nuts, chocolate shavings or candied fruit.



Refrigerate: The trifle must be covered and placed in a refrigerator for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours to allow the flavours to mingle.



Serve: Trifle is most suited to large gatherings as it is easy to make a big dish and serve many eager mouths.



Chef Dirham Haque.

Chef Dhiram Haque, Executive Sous Chef, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Stollen

The German fruit bread is also called Weihnachtsstollen (after Weihnachten, German word for Christmas) or Christstollen (after Christ).



Whole milk: 250ml



Active dry yeast: 15ml



Sugar: 100gm



Refined Flour: 580gm



Eggs: 3



Unsalted butter: 170gm



Vanilla extract:10gm



Lemon Zest: 1



Cardamom Powder: 3gm



Mace powder: 3gm\



Marzipan: 250gm



Raisins: 225gm



Lemon peel: 85gm



Orange peel: 85gm



Almond slivers: 85gm



Dark rum: 80ml



Melted butter



Icing sugar





Place the raisins, candied citrus peel and almonds in a medium bowl and pour the rum over it.



Stir and set aside to let the fruit mixture soak in the rum while the dough rises.



Stir the yeast and 30gm sugar into lukewarm milk and let it sit in a warm place for 10-15 minutes until very frothy.



Place the flour, remaining sugar, egg, egg yolks, butter, vanilla extract, lemon zest, salt, cardamom, mace and cinnamon in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add the yeast/milk mixture. Use a spoon to stir it until it comes together.



Knead the dough. Remove the dough ball, lightly spray the bowl with a little oil, return the dough ball, cover loosely with plastic wrap and place it in a warm place to rise until nearly doubled in size.



Punch down the dough and add the soaked fruit/nut mixture, knead the fruit/nut mixture into the dough until combined. If the dough is too wet to handle, add a little bit of flour until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.



Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and cut it in two equal halves. Press or roll each piece into an oval to about 1 inch thickness. Roll each piece of marzipan into a log the length of the oval. Press the marzipan gently into the middle of the dough.



Fold the left side of the dough over to cover the marzipan, then fold right side over on top of the left side so that the edge of it sits just left of the middle of the Stollen.



Pinch and tuck the top and bottom ends of the Stollen to cover the marzipan. Use the bottom edge of your hand to press down along its length, towards the right of the centre to create a divot and characteristic hump.



Place the Stollen on a lined baking sheet. Cover it loosely with plastic wrap and let them rest in a warm place or lightly warmed oven for 40-60 minutes until it puffy.



Towards the end of the last rise, preheat the oven to 180 degrees C and bake the Stollen for 30-40 minutes or until golden to aim for an internal temperature of 88 degrees C.



Let it sit for 5 minutes, then use a toothpick to poke holes all over (this will allow the butter to seep in), then generously brush with the melted butter while still warm.



Immediately sprinkle with a generous amount of powdered sugar, rubbing it into the creases and down the sides.



Let the Stollen cool. You may want to give it another dusting of powdered sugar once cooled.



Rachelle Andrade.

Rachelle Andrade, Head Baker, Qualia Hospitality

Christmas cookie



Flour: 125gm



Unsalted butter: 112gm



Caster sugar: 50gm



Salt: to taste



Christmas cookies.



Cream the butter with the sugar.



Add flour and salt and mix just until the dough comes together.



Press into a 6x6 inch square tins.



Bake at 170 deg for 10 to 12 mins.



Demould and cut into 3-inch long rectangles and bake for another 6 to 8 minutes until they are golden brown.



Chef Shyam Longani.

Shyam Longani, Executive Chef, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa

Pudim de Cereja or Portuguese Cherry Pudding



Sugar: 330gm



Eggs: 2



Cherry jam: 1tbsp.



All-purpose flour: ½ cup.



Baking soda: 1tsp.



Salt: 1/2tsp.



Butter: 120gm.



Vintage port wine: 2tbsp.



Milk: 1.5tsp.



Fresh cream: 200ml.



Vanilla pods: 2tsp.



Hot water: 90ml.



Stewed cherries



Fresh red winter cherries: 600gm



Brown sugar: 3tbsp.



Ginjinha (Sour Cherry liqueur): 100ml



Butter: 50gm.



Vanilla pod: 1





Preheat oven to 350 deg F/180 deg Celsius. Grease an oven dish.



Beat 180gms of sugar with the two eggs and whisk until it is thick and yellow coloured.



Slowly add the cherry jam and mix well.



Melt 20 grams of butter (don't boil) and port wine to the wet mixture.



Sieve and mix together flour, soda and salt. Add this mixture with milk to the egg mixture in the processor or mixing bowl.



Beat well, pour into an oven-proof dish and bake for 30 mins until the pudding is brown and well-risen.



Pudim de Careja.



In a pot, melt together the ingredients for the sauce and stir well. The sauce ingredients include: 200ml of fresh cream, 100gm of butter, 130gm of sugar, 90ml of hot water and 10gm of vanilla essence. Stir the mix well until it becomes a nice thick pour-over sauce.



Pour it over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven. Keep aside for a few minutes.





Remove the stalk and pit the cherries. Slow braise them with butter, brown sugar, cherry liqueur and vanilla bean till the liquid dries out and the cherries are nicely coated.



Cool the mixture.



Top the warm pudding with stewed cherries and serve.



Chef Abhay Agarwal.

Chef Abhay Agarwal, Terra Café

Beet Pickles



Beet: a few



Port Wine: 1tbsp



Salt



Sugar



Olive Oil

Lemon Juice



Beet Pickles.



Cook the beet.



Add port wine, salt, sugar and bake in the oven at 375 deg F



Once cooked and peeled, cut the beet into bite-size pieces.



Cut into slanting triangles or funky shapes.



Dress them lightly with olive oil and lemon juice.



Make it a week in advance, store in a container and eat it with your main meal for that tangy kick.



Executive Chef Neeraj Rawoot.

Chef Neeraj Rawoot, Executive Chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Pork Porchetta



Pork belly: 1 kg.



Boneless pork loin with fat cap: 500gm



Fennel seeds: 2tbsp.



Garlic cloves: 10 to 12



Fresh fennel chop: 150gms



Extra virgin olive oil: 4 tablespoons



Rosemary: 1 large sprig



Ground Black Pepper: 1tbsp.



Crispy pork belly porchetta.



Take fennel seeds, fresh fennel, garlic cloves, black pepper, Kosher salt, extra virgin olive oil and use a mixer to coarsely grind these ingredients to make a rub.



Turn the pork belly upside down and place gashes on the meat with a sharp knife.



Sprinkle Kosher salt and some chopped rosemary with extra virgin olive oil over the meat.



Gently add the rub over the meat for margination and place the pork loin at the centre of the pork belly.



Tightly roll the pork belly to wrap the pork loin and tie it with a strong thread to keep it in place.



For best results, keep the marinated meat overnight in the refrigerator and leave it uncovered for air drying process, to make the skin crispier.



When ready to cook, take a flat tray and place a grill over it. Put the Porchetta in such a way that all the fat oil drips into the tray while the meat is cooking.



Apply synthetic vinegar on the skin and sprinkle some Kosher Salt on it.



Cover the entire dish (including tray, grill and meat) with a silver foil and cook it in the oven at 185 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes.



After 45 minutes, remove the Porchetta from the oven and take the threads out.



Place gashes with a sharp knife on the meat and put it back into the oven at 220 degrees Celsius for another 20 minutes, so that the skin is crispy and the meat juicy.



Cut Porchetta into slices and serve with sweet potato hash and apple sauce to make it a traditional Christmas dish.



Chef Jose Thomas.

Jose Thomas, Executive Chef, Vivanta Goa, Panaji

Goan-style pot-roasted tenderloin



Tenderloin fillet: 1kg



Ginger: 100gm



Garlic: 200gm



Peppercorn: 30gm



Cumin: 30gm



Cloves: 5gm



Cinnamon: 5gm



Kashmiri chilli (dry): 5



Green chilli: 5



Salt to taste



Goan vinegar: 10ml



Pot-roasted tenderloin.

For accompaniment: Take two boiled potatoes and cut it into roundels, and grill on a pan marinated with salt pepper and chopped coriander.



Grind all the ingredients, apart from tenderloin and vinegar, to a fine paste with a little water.



Trim the fat layers in the tenderloin and poke it with a fork to make it soft.



Marinate with a fine paste and refrigerate below 5 degrees overnight.



Take a heavy bottom pot, place the marinated meat and pour water to about 2-inches above the meat.



Cover with a lid and cook on slow fire. The tender meat takes 45 to 60 minutes to cook. Add vinegar and bring to a boil.



Slice the tenderloin and coat with the reduction (roast gravy) left in the pan.



Reduce the roast gravy to a pouring consistency.



Arrange the sliced meat with some grilled potato roundels and top it with roast gravy.



Chef Nitin Mathur.

Plum cake



Butter: 900gm



Brown sugar: 100gm



Eggs: 24



Baking soda: 40gm



Soaked fruits: 3kilo



Spice mix: 50gm



Flour: 700gm



Cocoa powder: 100gm



Oil: 100ml



Kerala Stlye Plum Cake.



Cream butter and sugar with paddle or creamer. Add egg into it slowly.



Mix all the dry ingredients into the mixture.



Fold oil into the mixture.



Bake it 180 degree c for 25 to 30 minutes.



Syrup for soaking



Water: 100ml



Sugar: 50gm



Honey: 10gm



Rum: 50ml



Vanilla pod: ½



Star anise: 2



Cinnamon: 1



Method: Boil and make the syrup to soak the plum cake while it’s coming out from the oven.

Chef Rohit Sangwan.

Chef Rohit Sangwan, Taj Land’s End

Christmas Jam Sable/Sable de Noel

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 300gm

Almond Flour: 100gm

Butter: 200gm

Vanilla extra or paste: 10gm

Granulated sugar: 150gm

Sea salt: 3gm

Whole eggs: 40

Jam: 200gm

Icing sugar: to dust

Christmas Jam Sable.



Sift flour and almond flour into a bowl.



Cream butter, sugar, vanilla and sea salt for two minutes on medium speed.



Add the egg and mix well.



Add the dry ingredients just until it all comes together.



Wrap the dough with a plastic sheet and refrigerate for at least two hours or preferably overnight.



Roll the dough to a 5mm thickness and cut with a round cutter.



Keep half of the cut cookies on an air mat. Cut the centre of the other half round cookies with a smaller round cutter, creating a disc. Keep these on an air mat.



Bake for 15-20 minutes at 160 degree Celsius or until they are golden brown.



Sandwich the base round cookie with a cookie disc and keep it ready on a tray.



Heat the strawberry jam till its liquid and add a drop of red colour to make it brighter.



Jaydeep Mukherjee.

Jaydeep Mukherjee, SmokeHouse Deli

East Indian spiced roast chicken

(Smoked Christmas Stuffing Sausage, Herbed Millets, Roasted Baby Vegetable)

Marination for chicken

Chicken broiler: 1 of 900 gm

Butter: 60gm

Bottle masala: 1.5tbsp

Ginger garlic paste: 1.5 tbsp

Curd: 30gm

Thyme: 3gm

Salt and pepper to taste

East Indian Spice Roast Chicken at Smoke House Deli.



Make the marination with whisked curd, bottle masala, chopped thyme, ginger-garlic paste and soft butter.



Rub the marination under the skin and on top of the brined chicken.



Stuff a pierced lime in the cavity and truss the chicken.



Roast in a pre-heated oven at 160 degrees celsius till done (about 25-30 minutes).



Chef Rohan Dsouza.

Chef Rohan D’souza, Silver Beach Cafe

Pink salmon schnitzel on Bagna cauda, tapioca squid Ink crackers and strawberry jalapeno salsa

Ingredients



Butter: 1/2cup



Cloves-garlic, minced: 10



Anchovy fillets, drained: 2 cans



Heavy cream: 200ml pint



Pink Salmon Schnitzel on Bagna Cauda.



Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in garlic and cook until tender.



Reduce heat to low. Mix in anchovy filets and heavy cream. Cook and stir until it thickens.



Remove from heat, cover and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.



Return the mixture to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until you see bubbles. Serve hot with the salmon





Eggs: 2



Mild mustard: 2tbs



Tarragon or dill finely chopped: 2tbsp



Onion and garlic powder: 1



Aromat: 2tbsp



Dill, finely chopped: 2tbsp



Plain flour: 1/2 cup



Panko breadcrumbs: 2 cups



Skinless salmon steak: 200g



Parmesan powder: optional





Method



Combine eggs, mustard, onion garlic powder, the tarragon and half the dill in a bowl. Season and whisk to combine.



Place the flour and panko in two separate bowls and season.



Dip each salmon fillet in the flour to coat, dip in the egg mixture, then dip in the panko, pressing the crumbs onto the salmon to ensure a good coating.



Chef Karma Tenpa.

Chef Karma Tenpa, Head Chef, Yazu: Pan Asain Supper Cl

Tuna over-loaded sushi roll

The Asian fine dine restaurant’s signature black rice tuna roll, topped with spicy chunks of tuna is a popular Christmas dish.



Sushi rice:150gm



Black rice (Chakhao rice):.150gm



Sugar: 225gm



Mizkan vinegar:.270



Salt: 0.075gm



Kombu dry: 0.050gm



Kikkoman soya sauce:100gm



Wasabi powder - .050 gm



Yaki nori sheet: 2 sheet



Bamboo mat: 1



Tuna: 100gm for marination and .50 gm for julienne cut.



Gherkins



Mayonnaise: 0.200gm



Togarashi powder: 0.10gm



Sriracha sauce: 0.020gm



Cream cheese: 0.050gm



Tuna overloaded sushi roll.



Dissolve sugar and salt with rice vinegar and add Mirin as per requirement. About 30 ml is adequate. Then add Kombu. Set aside for 10 minutes. Discard the Kombuand chill till you need to use it.



Rinse the rice in a strainer until the water runs clear. Put rice in water and heat up. Bring water to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 20 minutes. Rice should be tender and water should be absorbed.



Stir sushi vinegar into cooked rice. Keep stirring. The rice will dry as it cools.



Marinate the tuna with Sriracha sauce, then add salt and pepper.



Cut tuna and avocado into jullien.



Spread vinaigrette black rice evenly on the nori sheet and sprinkle black and white sesame seeds over it.



Turnover and spread cream cheese lengthwiseacross the sheet.



Place tuna and avocado jullien on the cream cheese androll tightly.



Slice into 8 equal pieces evenly. Add a bit of spicy mayo on each side, topped with marinated tuna on each piece of sushi roll and top it with thin slices of gherkins.



Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury.

Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance, Powai Mumbai

Aged Balsamic, Anise infused Classic Pork Wellington



Puff pastry sheet: 1 sheet



Pork tenderloin: 500gm



Dijon mustard: 2tbsp



Shallots, minced: 4



Garlic, minced: 2tbsp



Mushrooms, chopped fine: 250gm



Olive oil: 4tbsp



Pancetta/smoked bacon rashers: 10 slices



Fresh herbs such as parsley, oregano and thyme: 2/3 cups



Dry Sherry or Madeira wine: 1 cup



Apple sauce; 1/2 cup



Chicken stock: 11/2 cup



Sand pepper to taste



Aged balsamic vinegar: 50ml



Star anise: 4 to 5



Bay leaf: 3 to 4



Black peppercorn: 5gm



Egg: 1





Preheat oven to 400º F.



Season pork lightly with salt. Prepare a brine with the balsamic, star anise, black pepper and bayleaf over a slow flame till it is slightly reduced.



Remove from the flame and cool. Add the pork tenderloin and leave in brine overnight.



Take out the pork from the brine and pat dry over a kitchen towel. Sear it on all sides in a smoking hot pan over high heat, using 2tbsp olive oil. Set aside.



Lower heat to medium and add onions until they are tender and translucent. Add the garlic and mushrooms.



Cook until the mushrooms start to release their liquid.



Add 1/2 cup of sherry. Save the remaining 1/2 for sauce.



Reduce completely, and season well with salt and pepper. Allow it to cool.



Brush tenderloin with mustard. Roll out the puff pastry sheet to about 10" x 12".



Use flour on your surface to keep from sticking. Line the pastry with pancetta or streaky bacon.



Spoon half of the mushroom mixture over the pork. Leave a 1-2" border.



Place the tenderloin on the top, in the centre.



Roll the tenderloin up in the puff pastry. Keep the seam side on the bottom, tuck the ends under too.



Make an egg wash with the egg using 2tbsp water and the egg.



Brush the egg wash over the puff pastry and sprinkle with coarse salt like Maldon. Place on a baking pan sprayed with pam.



Bake for 20-30 minutes at 400º F until the internal temperature reads 135º.



Remove from oven and cut the puff pastry ends off (this allows the steam to escape so the pastry doesn't get soggy). Let the tenderloin rest for 10 minutes.



Classic pork wellington.



While the pork is in the oven, add the apple sauce to the remaining onion, garlic, mushroom mixture and cook over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the other half cup of sherry and reduce by half.



Mix in the chicken stock and herbs. Cook until you have your desired consistency.



Slice pork tenderloin and serve over the sauce.



Chandni Jha.

Chandni Jha, Ketolicious



Cauliflower florets steamed/ boiled till very soft: 250gm



Melted butter: 2 tbsp



Grated cheese: 1/2 cup



Coarsely ground pepper: 1 tbsp



Salt to taste



Creamy mashed cauliflower.