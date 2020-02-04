11 apps we would like to see

Monitors your conversation, and when you make claims that take liberties with the truth, auto-generates Wikipedia pages to back up your statements.

Scans all the people in the room, tracks voice changes, pheromone levels and other body language, and gives you a graphic hierarchy of who seems attracted to you.

Alerts you when someone nearby might be offended by a certain kind of joke.

Adds the noise of a busy road to a call. Extra plug-ins include airport noise, train noises, and loud parties (for convincing friends you have a social life).

Collates all available information about the people in meetings you’re headed to, and gives you a quick SWOT analysis, summary of your past interactions, and what movie, book or TV show each person has last posted about.

Creates a hologram of a light beam emanating from your phone. When with a friend who has the same app, you can duel, Star Wars style, with appropriate sound effects.