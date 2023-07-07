FDCI partners with Reliance brands for Hyundai India Couture Week

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has partnered with Reliance Brands for the upcoming edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week, scheduled to be held in Delhi from July 25 to August 2, 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel.

The Hyundai India Couture Week, an initiative by FDCI, has played a crucial role in highlighting the rising influence of designer-led businesses in India and placing Indian craftsmanship at the forefront of the domestic luxury scene.

The partnership aims to enhance the significance of the event, which has served as India's top platform for showcasing bridal and couture designers for 16 years.

Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI, expressed his excitement about the association, stating, "We are thrilled to associate with Reliance Brands for the Hyundai India Couture Week. Our relationship grows from strength to strength, and we look forward to the value that this partnership will bring towards the growth of the property in the years to come as we strive to make it a showcase at par with anywhere in the world."

Jaspreet Chandok, group vice president of Reliance Brands, added, "This partnership reaffirms our commitment towards the growth of the designer fashion industry in India as we look to create global benchmarks in terms of showcase, appeal, and visibility."

The 16th edition of the India Couture Week will feature 17 captivating artistic presentations, where renowned couturiers will unveil their exclusive collections. These collections will pay homage to the exquisite craftsmanship, captivating viewers with mesmerizing visual narratives.

The lineup of participating designers is a stellar one, including Anamika Khanna, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Varun Bahl, Shantnu Nikhil, Kunal Rawal, Rimzim Dadu, Rose Room, and Samant Chauhan.

