FD interest rates up to 8. 20% p.a., from the highest rated NBFC, Bajaj Finance

Investing one’s hard-earned money in a financial tool that offers sizeable returns is a smart way forward towards securing a healthy financial future. Apart from choosing the right tool based on risk appetite and financial goals investing at the right time is also crucial. Since various investment instruments are market-linked, timing plays a vital role in determining returns. One might think the timing is not of key importance when it comes to fixed-income instruments like a fixed deposit. However, even though the FD rates on these tools are predetermined and fixed throughout the tenure choosing to invest when the repo rates are hiked can benefit the investor. In this case, the investor can enjoy higher FD rates.

When it comes to high FD interest rates and the highest safety, Bajaj Finance is one NBFC that surfaces. Bajaj Finance FD gives the dual advantage of the utmost safety of funds as well as higher FD rates.

Read on to know more about why investing now in a Bajaj Finance FD can help investors grow their wealth.

Higher FD rates

FD interest rates are directly proportional to the returns the investor makes at maturity. Higher FD rates result in healthy returns generating long-term wealth. With Bajaj Finance FD investors can earn up to 8.20% p.a. on their investments. Whereas senior citizen investors get extra rate benefits of up to 0.25% p.a. on their deposits. To estimate the yield at maturity, you can use the online Bajaj Finance FD Calculator, which helps in determining the initial deposit amount to get the desired result at maturity. Below is a tabular representation presenting the ongoing FD rates and the returns one can make on Rs. 5 lakh during various tenures with Bajaj Finance FD. Investor profile Tenure (months) Applicable interest rate (% p.a.) Returns at maturity (Rs.) Senior citizen 12 7.65 5,38,250 Senior citizen 24 7.80 5,81,042 Senior citizen 36 7.90 6,28,108 Senior citizen 44 8.20 6,67,529 Citizens aged below 60 years 12 7.40 5,37,000 Citizens aged below 60 years 24 7.55 5,78,350 Citizens aged below 60 years 36 7.65 6,23,752 Citizens aged below 60 years 44 7.95 6,61,891

As one can see, longer tenures yield higher returns. Hence it is advised, basis one's liquidity requirements and financial goals, choosing a longer tenure can be more beneficial when it comes to investing in an FD. Highest safety Bajaj Finance FD has been rated as one of the safest investment instruments by ICRA and CRISIL. It has been accredited with the highest CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) ratings making the Bajaj Finance FD a perfect tool to invest in for profitable returns. Periodic payout option If any investor has specific liquidity requirements that are recurring in nature, they can always opt for the non-cumulative FD. This enables payouts at chosen periods like monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annually. This feature is extremely useful for senior citizens with a retirement fund looking to finance their regular needs. Bajaj Finance FD offers periodic payout options. Loan against FD facility This is another feature that comes in handy, especially when in need of urgent funds that come unannounced. Most individuals would liquidate their investments or eat into their savings to fulfil these requirements. However, with Bajaj Finance all one needs to do is take a loan against their FD. This facility gives one up to 75% of their FD amount credited to the bank account for use, which can be repaid later at ease. 100% online and digital process With Bajaj Finance, investors can choose to open FD from anywhere at any time within just a few minutes. Once your investment is done, you can also manage your accounts online in a hassle-free manner.

