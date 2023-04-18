 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

FD interest rates up to 8. 20% p.a., from the highest rated NBFC, Bajaj Finance

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Read on to know more about why investing now in a Bajaj Finance FD can help investors grow their wealth.

Investing one’s hard-earned money in a financial tool that offers sizeable returns is a smart way forward towards securing a healthy financial future. Apart from choosing the right tool based on risk appetite and financial goals investing at the right time is also crucial. Since various investment instruments are market-linked, timing plays a vital role in determining returns. One might think the timing is not of key importance when it comes to fixed-income instruments like a fixed deposit. However, even though the FD rates on these tools are predetermined and fixed throughout the tenure choosing to invest when the repo rates are hiked can benefit the investor. In this case, the investor can enjoy higher FD rates.

When it comes to high FD interest rates and the highest safety, Bajaj Finance is one NBFC that surfaces. Bajaj Finance FD gives the dual advantage of the utmost safety of funds as well as higher FD rates.

Read on to know more about why investing now in a Bajaj Finance FD can help investors grow their wealth.

Higher FD rates