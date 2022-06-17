Father’s Day special: 5 books your dad will appreciate

Sunday, June 19, is Father's Day – a day that celebrates the beautiful bond between fathers and children. In India, Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. It’s the perfect day to let your dad know how much he means to you with the help of a gift, a card or even just a thoughtful gesture like cooking his favourite meal. If your dad is a tech geek, here are some gadgets he would love, and if his interests lie elsewhere, here is a list of some wonderful gifts he will appreciate. But when in doubt, a book always makes for a great gift.

For many of us, some of our best childhood memories include our dads reading out loud to us or tucking us into bed with a story. On Father’s Day 2022, you can repay the favour – and make your dad nostalgic – by gifting him a book he is sure to love. Here are our five picks for Father’s Day:

‘To Me, He Was Just Dad: Stories of Growing Up with Famous Fathers’ by Joshua David Stein

To the world, they are celebrities. To their children, they are just dad. This book of forty first-person narratives explores the lives of celebrities through the eyes of their children. It makes for a great gift if your dad loves cultural icons, famous personalities and behind-the-scenes stories.

‘Father-ish: Laugh Out-Loud Tales from a Dad Trying Not to Ruin His Kids' Lives’ by Clint Edwards

If you ever feel sorry for all that you put your dad through, this is a book that will help him realize that parenting struggles are universal. This collection of essays includes gems with titles like ‘I Changed A Friend’s Name in my Phone to Santa and Had Him Text Threats to my Children,’ and ‘Reasons My Children Cried At Their Own Birthday Parties.’

‘To Sir, With Love’ by E.R. Braithwaite

This touching novel about a black teacher in London explores the theme of racial prejudice but also celebrates the father figures we are lucky to have.

'The Best Worst Dad Jokes' by Sandy Silverthorne

This is a laugh-out-loud funny book that delivers just what it promises – a repository of dad jokes for your father to draw from. It is filled with “more than 500 groan worthy jokes to torment your kids.”

‘Fowl Language: Welcome to Parenting’ by Brian Gordon

Even if your dad is not the biggest fan of books, we bet he will still enjoy this collection of cartoons and humourous illustrations that “takes an unvarnished look at the tedium and aggravation of parenting.”