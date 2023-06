Father's Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages that you can share

Father's day is celebrated to recognise the importance of fathers and their contribution to a child's life. (Representational Photo).

Every year, the third Sunday in June is celebrated as Father's Day in many countries around the world. The day is celebrated to recognise the importance of fathers and their contribution to a child's life.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your father:

Father's Day 2023-Wishes





Happy Father's Day to the coolest dad on the planet! Thanks for being you.



Dad, even when you aren't there, I feel you in the world all around me.



Dad—you've made my life so much better. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.



Thank you for giving fatherhood your all. You've made me the person I am today.



Thank you for always making something out of nothing. Happy Father's Day!





"The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." —Tim Russert



"When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back." —Linda Poindexter



"To her, the name of father was another name for love." —Fanny Fern



"The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking." —Dan Pearce





I'm sorry if I've driven you a little crazy over the years. Okay, a lot crazy. It's just because I love you.



It turns out you were right about everything, Dad. Happy Father's Day!



The most important life lesson I've learned: When all else fails, call Dad.



Today's about you, Dad! I hope you savor every moment of it. Because tomorrow, it's back to being all about us—your kids.



I know raising me took patience... to say the least. Thank you for all of yours!



