Father's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates dad-child bond

Google marked Father’s Day on June 19 with an animated doodle celebrating the tender bond between dads and their children.

Google Doodle showed two hands -- that of a child and a father -- baking, painting and held together while walking.

Father’s Day is celebrated around the world on different dates and with varied traditions. In the United States, Father’s Day it celebrated on the third Sunday of June. In many European countries, it is celebrated on March 19.

In countries like Spain, Estonia, Lithuania and South Korea, Father’s Day is a public holiday.

In the US, Father’s Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd -- the daughter of an American Civil War veteran – in 1910. Dodd’s father -- William Jackson Smart -- raised six children by himself.

In 1909, Dodd heard a sermon about Mother’s Day -- founded by Anna Jarvis. She told her pastor that fathers should also have a day dedicated to them.

At the Ministerial Alliance of Spokane, a city in Washington, she suggested June 5, her father’s birthday, to be chosen as the date for the celebration. But the ministers there said they did not have sufficient time to prepare their sermons. And so, the celebration was postponed to the third Sunday of June.

Unfortunately, the day did not catch on. In 1920s, Dodd became busy with college so she stopped promoting the occasion. Father’s Day was forgotten.

Then, in 1930, she returned to Spokane and began creating awareness about Father’s Day on a national level. Businessmen selling Father’s Day presents -- tobacco pipes and ties -- began supporting her.

In 1938, the Father's Day Council, which was established by the New York Associated Men's Wear Retailers, joined efforts to promote Father’s Day.

There was resistance from people at first -- who believed they were just trying to derive commercial benefit out of it. Fast-forward to the 80s, American’s were buying Father’s Day presents on a huge level.