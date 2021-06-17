FASTag toll collections fall 31% to Rs 2,125 crore in May from levels in March

(Image: News18 Creative)

The second wave of COVID-19, coupled with local lockdowns and curfews in most parts of India, resulted in toll collections through FASTags falling to Rs 2,125.16 crore in May, a 31.1 percent decline from levels in March, officials told Moneycontrol.

The number of FASTag toll transactions dropped to 11.65 crore in May from 19.32 crore in March, they said. Toll collections through FASTags came in at Rs 2,776.90 crore in April from 16.43 crore transactions.

“Toll collections in the country have declined by about 30 percent in the past two months after Covid-induced lockdowns curbed traffic flows,” an official told Moneycontrol, adding that traffic is expected to return to normal by the end of July and toll collections should start rising.

The absence of a nationwide lockdown may have cushioned the fall in toll collections in April and May. During last year’s nationwide lockdown, toll collections were halted for 21 days and cost the National Highways Authority of India Rs 1,100 crore.

About 95 percent of the NHAI’s tolls are collected through FASTags, which were made mandatory in February in order to move towards 100 percent e-tolling.

NHAI has also delayed plans to launch its maiden infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) until highway traffic volumes return to normal levels.