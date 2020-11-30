Farmer’s son Tej Bahadur Singh could become KBC 12’s 4th crorepati

Three women have gone home with the Rs one crore prize on the twelfth season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and it seems that a farmer’s son is set to become the fourth contestant to become a crorepati.

The contestant who comes from a humble background wants to become an IAS officer, but he has always been discouraged and dissuaded from following his dreams. Tej Bahadur Singh, the farmer’s son, claims in the video that his relatives keep telling him that following their dreams or career path of choice is something “rich kids” can afford to do, and that he should become a farmer like his father.

In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 released by Sony TV, Tej bahadur Singh can be seen inching towards the Rs 1 crore question. The teaser ends in a cliff hanger, so it is not known yet if he gets the answer to the Rs 1 crore question correct. The episode will be aired on December 2 at 9 pm on Sony TV.So far, three women have become crorepatis on KBC 12, namely Nazia Nasim, IPS Mohita Sharma, and the most recent -- Anupa Das.