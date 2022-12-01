 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Farmer’s son didn’t tell family he cleared IIT, prepared to the join military

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Gaurav Yadav finished his training at the National Defence Academy with a President's gold medal. His family, that includes a brother in the army, is elated.

(Image credit: @PRODefPune/Twitter)

Gaurav Yadav, the son of a farmer from Rajasthan's Alwar, cleared the tough IIT entrance exam but his eye was on another prize.

He did not tell his family he cracked the test, and instead, worked to get through the National Defence Academy  (NDA) exam, The Times of India reported.

The NDA examination is a gateway for youngsters looking to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. After clearing the test, there are interviews and medical examinations. Training at NDA lasts three years.

Yadav was a star at NDA's Passing Out Parade on Wednesday, winning the President's Gold Medal . He also commanded the parade, an honour he never thought he would get.

The youngster encountered many challenges while pursuing his dream. He cleared the NDA exam twice but didn't succeed in the interview rounds. When he finally made it to the academy, he struggled to handle the pressures of gruelling training.

His brother, who is the army, said he became concerned about his mental health but is now proud of his "extraordinary feat".