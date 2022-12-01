Farmer’s son didn’t tell family he cleared IIT, prepared to the join military

Gaurav Yadav, the son of a farmer from Rajasthan's Alwar, cleared the tough IIT entrance exam but his eye was on another prize.

He did not tell his family he cracked the test, and instead, worked to get through the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam, The Times of India reported.

The NDA examination is a gateway for youngsters looking to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. After clearing the test, there are interviews and medical examinations. Training at NDA lasts three years.

Yadav was a star at NDA's Passing Out Parade on Wednesday, winning the President's Gold Medal . He also commanded the parade, an honour he never thought he would get.

The youngster encountered many challenges while pursuing his dream. He cleared the NDA exam twice but didn't succeed in the interview rounds. When he finally made it to the academy, he struggled to handle the pressures of gruelling training.

His brother, who is the army, said he became concerned about his mental health but is now proud of his "extraordinary feat".

"It is a glorious beginning for his military career," Vineet Yadav told The Times of India. Gaurav Yadav's parents Balwant and Kamlesh were elated seeing him lead the NDA parade. "We were confident about his success and never stopped him from doing what he loved," they said. Yadav and others cadets will now head for one more year of pre-commissioning training. The NDA passing out parade for the 143rd course took place at Khetrapal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla in Pune. Of the 300 cadets from the outgoing batch, 207 were Army cadets, 54 Air Force and 39 Naval, The Indian Express reported.

READ MORE