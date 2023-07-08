Farmer fined Rs 50 lakh for sending thumbs-up emoji

A Canadian farmer landed in hot water after sending a thumbs-up emoji to a buyer

A Canadian farmer has landed in hot water for sending a thumbs-up emoji to a potential buyer of his produce. Chris Achter, a farmer in Saskatchewan, Canada, sent the thumbs-up emoji to acknowledge the receipt of a contract he was sent via text message.

However, a judge has ruled that the emoji amounted to a contractual agreement and a digital signature. The judge levied a hefty fine on Achter for failure to fulfil the contract, BBC reported.

The Canadian farmer must now pay C$82,000 (Rs 50 lakh approximately) to grain buyer Kent Mickleborough, who sent him the contract to purchase 86 tonnes of flax in 2021.

Mickleborough said he spoke to Achter over the phone about purchasing the grain. After the phone call, he sent the farmer a draft of a contract, writing "please confirm flax contract".

Achter responded with a thumbs-up emoji but failed to deliver the order by the specified date. The farmer said his emoji “simply confirmed that I received the flax contract. It was not a confirmation that I agreed with the terms.”

However, Mickleborough claims the two had a long business association and he took the thumbs-up emoji to mean a confirmation from Achter’s side. Justice Timothy Keene sided with Mickleborough and levied a fine on Achter for failure to fulfil the contract.

"This court readily acknowledges that a thumbs-up emoji is a non-traditional means to 'sign' a document," Justice Keene wrote. "But nevertheless under these circumstances this was a valid way to convey the two purposes of a 'signature'", he said.