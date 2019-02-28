App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmer builds himself a plane, since he couldn’t afford to fly one

The homemade Airbus will not be flying any time soon. Zhu has decided to turn it into a diner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Chinese garlic farmer dreamt about owning and flying airplanes all his life. After hitting his 40s, he realised it would be difficult to actualise his dreams. But, instead of giving up on it altogether, he traded his dreams for plans and came up with the replica of an Airbus instead.

Speaking about his brainchild ‘Dream’, Zhu Yue said: “I’ve liked aircraft since I was a child, but I couldn’t afford them then. So, I went to junkyards to find usable parts, and make my own planes with mud and plastic,” Zhu told the Dailymail UK.

The farmer tried his hand at several odd professions through his life and saved up all his money to build the plane.

Image source: DailyMailUK

Image source: DailyMailUK

A Hindustan Times report quoted Zhu as saying: “There are retired plane bodies on the market, but I can’t afford them as they are too expensive. One like this could cost over 10 million yuan (about 1.5 million US dollars). So, I figured that making one from iron could work for me.”

The dreamer started working on the model back in 2016; it took him two years to complete the project. Over 80 tonne of steel was used to build the aircraft and he incurred an expense of nearly $4,00,000 to do the same.

While Zhu got immense support and help from five other aircraft enthusiasts, his journey wasn’t a bed of roses. “I can recall more than 200 setbacks. Among the most impressive was in 2017, when we installed the wings, we found that the original yard was not big enough for it. That was the biggest failure,” he said.

476CA01F00000578-5191139-image-m-58_1513608266738

Though finishing touches are still being added to the plane, it has been opened to the public and attracts scores of visitors daily. A self-made cockpit containing replica of flight instruments and a stair car, were the latest additions. ‘Dream’ rests on a short tarmac, with wheat fields surrounding it.

Zhu has decided to turn the airbus into a diner eventually. "We will put down a red carpet so every person who comes to eat will feel like a head of state," he told Dailymail.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:57 am

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.