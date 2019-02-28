Farmer builds himself a plane, since he couldn’t afford to fly one

A Chinese garlic farmer dreamt about owning and flying airplanes all his life. After hitting his 40s, he realised it would be difficult to actualise his dreams. But, instead of giving up on it altogether, he traded his dreams for plans and came up with the replica of an Airbus instead.

Speaking about his brainchild ‘Dream’, Zhu Yue said: “I’ve liked aircraft since I was a child, but I couldn’t afford them then. So, I went to junkyards to find usable parts, and make my own planes with mud and plastic,” Zhu told the Dailymail UK.

The farmer tried his hand at several odd professions through his life and saved up all his money to build the plane.

Image source: DailyMailUK

A Hindustan Times report quoted Zhu as saying: “There are retired plane bodies on the market, but I can’t afford them as they are too expensive. One like this could cost over 10 million yuan (about 1.5 million US dollars). So, I figured that making one from iron could work for me.”

The dreamer started working on the model back in 2016; it took him two years to complete the project. Over 80 tonne of steel was used to build the aircraft and he incurred an expense of nearly $4,00,000 to do the same.

While Zhu got immense support and help from five other aircraft enthusiasts, his journey wasn’t a bed of roses. “I can recall more than 200 setbacks. Among the most impressive was in 2017, when we installed the wings, we found that the original yard was not big enough for it. That was the biggest failure,” he said.

Though finishing touches are still being added to the plane, it has been opened to the public and attracts scores of visitors daily. A self-made cockpit containing replica of flight instruments and a stair car, were the latest additions. ‘Dream’ rests on a short tarmac, with wheat fields surrounding it.

Zhu has decided to turn the airbus into a diner eventually. "We will put down a red carpet so every person who comes to eat will feel like a head of state," he told Dailymail.