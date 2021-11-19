'Farm laws' trends after PM Modi's announcement. Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee congratulate farmers

The farm laws were at the centre of massive protests by farmers for the past year.

“Farm laws” became the top trending key words on the internet seconds after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

People from all walks of life took to social media to share their thoughts on the significant move, with opposition parties, which had repeatedly demanded for the laws to be withdrawn, welcoming the decision and congratulating farmers.

“The nation’s food giver, through protest, has made arrogance bow its head. Congratulations on this victory against injustice,” top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter in Hindi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the ongoing anti-farm laws protests will be withdrawn only after the contentious legislations are repealed in parliament.

"The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.



“My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Thousands of farmers have been camped out on the borders of Delhi since November last year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said the three agricultural laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

He appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress recently and formed his own party, thanked PM Modi for his announcement. "Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah," Singh said in a tweet.



Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the decision to repeal the "black laws" is a step in the right direction.

The government had earlier said the farm laws would boost rural incomes and reform the agricultural sector But farmers said the changes would allow corporates to take over the farming industry, long protected by state-run bodies that guarantee minimum prices. Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer groups had failed to resolve the issue.