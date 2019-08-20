Fancy number plates saying 'Papa', 'Boss' under Mumbai Police scanner: Report

Starting January 2019, the Mumbai Traffic Police has registered 2,272 cases against car owners with illegible, flamboyant license plates. The cops have stated that apart from the usual traffic-related offences such as drunken driving or rash driving, people using fancy number plates has also been a constant headache for them.

In the crackdown on such lawbreakers that began this year, the traffic police have also come across number plates with ‘Papa’ and ‘Boss’ written on them.

They have additionally also sent a gentle reminder to such vehicle owners, urging them to immediately change to standard number plates that are law approved. Some of the plates in question had the numbers inscribed on the license plates in vernacular or written in fancy fonts that would make the digits appear like words, reported Daily News and Analysis.

Speaking on the problem of pompous plates, a policeman said: “We take fancy numbers seriously as they hinder the process of tracking down violators.”

He added that the traffic police have created a digital database that contains all the details of car owners and drivers to help nab offenders easily. So, whenever anyone violates a traffic rule, with the help of CCTV footage they zero in on the culprits and issue a challan. However, to do so, identifying the number plates is crucial, which becomes difficult in case of flamboyant number plates.