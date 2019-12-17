Fancy free lunch at Buckingham Palace and fat salary? Here’s your chance

The queen of England is in dire need of a social media director and has put out a post on LinkedIn seeking a suitable candidate to work for the members of the royal household.The LinkedIn job listing mentions a vacancy for the post of a “head of digital engagement” who would be tasked with enhancing Queen Elizabeth’s presence on social media and help her connect better with her global audience. The Instagram account owned by the royal family now has 6.9 million followers, and they want to ensure better connect with the fans.Clearly laying down the key responsibility areas of the aspirants, the royal listing explained, “The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family… You’ll provide digital and editorial leadership to a small team of digital media specialists, drive the content strategy of our digital channels, and work with colleagues across the organisation to continuously improve our digital presence.”It further reads, “It involves understanding that your content will be viewed by millions and that you must find new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.”The royals further mentioned in the announcement made last week that the annual package of the applicant could be as high as 50,000 pounds, i.e., Rs 47,06,000 roughly. It would be a five-day workweek, with the applicant expecting to clock in just 37.5 hours at work per week. Added bonus? free lunch at the Buckingham Palace.The workstation of the new social media director will be inside the royal Private Secretary’s Office in the Palace.The last date to apply for this lucrative job is December 24. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in January 2020.