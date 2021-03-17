English
Fan-created fundraiser to help pay off Prince Harry, Meghan Meghan's mortgage closes after raising just $110

The crowd funding page – though to be a joke – was created by 56-year-old Anastasia Hanson who said she genuinely felt sorry for the royal couple.

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
File image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image: Reuters)

A fundraising page set up to pay off the mortgage on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.6 million estate in California, United States was pulled down — after raising just $110, according to news reports.

The crowdfunding page on GoFundMe – though to be a joke – was created by 56-year-old Anastasia Hanson who lives about 25 minutes away from the estate in Montecito, California.

However, Hanson told the United Kingdom’s The Sun newspaper that she started the fundraising effort as she genuinely felt sorry for the royal couple. In their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last week, Harry had publicly spoken about being financially cut off by Buckingham Palace.

“When they came to the USA, they were without jobs and with limited funds,” Hanson said. “They’ve stated that they’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full.”

Hanson stated on the page that she was “raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan”.

Close

Related stories

The fundraising effort was supported with $5 from Hanson herself, and “A Supporter” giving $100, and “Anonymous” donating $5.

According to Variety, the Mediterranean-style main house includes a library, gym, separate wet and dry saunas, and a home theatre, among other facilities. There’s a guesthouse with two bedrooms and bathrooms; inside the main compound. The entire estate has 19,000 square feet of living space with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, the report suggests.

Harry and Meghan had earlier signed multi-million dollar deals with Spotify and streaming service Netflix.
