Famous Shiba Inu dog, who inspired 'doge' memes & Dogecoin, gravely ill with leukaemia

Kabosu, the famed "doge" that inspired Dogecoin is suffering from leukaemia. (Image: dog_rates/Twitter)

The famous Shiba Inu dog, that inspired the “doge” meme is critically ill and suffering from leukaemia, the news of which has led to an outpouring of love and support from internet users.

17-year-old Kabosu shot to fame in 2010 after a photo of her with a quizzical expression and crossed paws became an internet meme sensation. The shot became famous and people started referring to it as “doge” which eventually inspired the cryptocurrency “Dogecoin” created in 2013.

Kabosu lives in Sakura, Japan with her human Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher, who in a series of Instagram posts, revealed that she has been in a “very dangerous condition” and had stopped eating and drinking just before Christmas. She has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis, a type of inflammation in the digestive system apart from chronic leukaemia, and veterinarians have put her on antibiotics.

Days later, Sato said Kabosu is now eating and drinking again with well-wishers cheering on the positive health update.

“It’s going to be alright. Because we get our power from all over the world!” Sato wrote on Instagram.

“I hope she will be okay, we can’t lose Doge,” one user commented.

“Get well soon Kabosu/doge, stay strong for your family and for everyone who supports you,” another comment read.

The internet sensation’s face has been superimposed on several people in memes and her fame travelled worldwide after “Dogecoin”, inspired from Kabosu, was created as a “joke”. Tech billionaire added to her fame after tweeting “dogecoin barking at the moon” in April 2021 signalling that the cryptocurrency may actually have some real value.

Musk later said he would accept payments in Dogecoin for Tesla merchandise making its value shoot up further.

Kabosu is a rescue dog.