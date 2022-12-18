Family claims Air India denied entry to dog on flight despite permission, airline responds

A family from Karnataka’s Bengaluru claimed that Air India did not allow their pet dog on a flight despite having permission, in a video that has gone viral on Twitter. The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then Amritsar on Saturday when despite having all clearances, their dog was not allowed on the plane prompting them to shoot a video.

"Our pet weighs 4.2 kilograms and with the bag she is hardly five kilograms heavy. As per the rules, she can fly inside the cabin. She got all checks done and was issued a boarding pass," the passenger, Sachin Shenoy, said in the video. The family was going for a 12-day vacation, booked the tickets much in advance, and were in constant touch with Air India regarding their dog, Fluffy, and how he could be flown with them.

"The pilot, Captain Chopra, denied entry to us or that is what was told to us," he added saying that the wait for the issue to be addressed took the family a good four hours.

"We were told that you can leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying," he said, sharing his ordeal in the video adding that the pilot claimed the flight was overbooked.

An upset Shenoy also shared the slip where the dog was denied permission.

Air India replied to this.

“Dear Sir, we regret the discomfort caused. It's never our intention to cause any inconvenience to our passengers. Please share your booking details and pet EMD details via DM for us highlight this to our concerned airport team to look into this on priority. However, the Commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin,” the airline responded.

Shenoy replied: “This is false information, if this was the case your team would not have given her a boarding pass. We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffys travel eligibility and fitness 4 hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies.” Many sympathized with the family with many calling the airline “anti-pet”.

