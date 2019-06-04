App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Family changes baby’s name from 'Narendra Modi' to 'Mohd Altaf Alam Modi’ due to pressure

Pressure from community members and their extended family forced them to change the baby’s name.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation (Pixabay)
Image for representation (Pixabay)
Whatsapp

A Muslim family in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh had named their infant Narendra Damodar Das Modi. Their reason? The baby boy was born on 23rd May, the day the results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The media was abuzz that day with the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being re-elected to power with a thumping majority and the family deemed it the right way to celebrate the occasion.

Due to this, the child and his family also shot to fame. Though the child's father, who works in Dubai, was initially opposed to the idea, the rest of the family members gave it a go ahead. However, the Muslim family had to change the name of their newborn to Mohammed Altaf Alam Modi, despite being huge fans of the Prime Minister.

Close

The family claimed they were under pressure from fellow members of their community and their extended family to change the baby’s name.

related news

The child’s mother, Mehnaaz Begum, alleged that some of their family members also refused to take part in the ceremonies held to celebrate the baby’s birth. Not wanting to invite further trouble, she decided to change the baby’s name to a traditional Muslim one, reported News 18.

Speaking to the media, she said, since they are ardent supporters of PM Modi, they still retained ‘Modi’ in the baby’s name. The baby's grandfather added that he is proud of Mehnaaz for naming him after our Prime Minister.

However, a fresh controversy has now erupted over the date of birth of the baby. Although Mehnaaz claims that the baby boy was born on May 23, the doctors of a nearby hospital claim that the child was born on May 12. According to them, Mehnaaz tweaked the birth date to gain popularity. They also alleged that the affidavit she submitted for the registration of the date of birth was fake too.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Damodardas Modi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.