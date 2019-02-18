App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Faking holiday pics with household items goes viral in China

The trend started after a short clip titled "how to pretend you're on a plane” went viral

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Social media has many acts that go viral. From funny posts like figuring out the colour of the dress to good-cause initiatives like the ALS ice-bucket challenge, netizens have got onto the trend bandwagon to make viral content even more popular. In China, a new trend is emerging with people faking holiday pictures using household items. 

According to Chinese news channel CGTN, the trend started after a short clip titled "how to pretend you're on a plane” began circulating on an app named Douyin during the Lunar New Year, reported Daily Mail UK. People are seen using household items like bottles toilet seats, plastic stools, etc. to replicate the window pane of an airplane. The items are then held in front of a video of moving clouds or a bird’s eye view shot of a scenic location to fake their vacation photos. The frame is zoomed in and out to make it look real. At the end of each video, users reveal the trick of recreating the view from their homes and not actually from an airplane. Users have been uploading hilarious videos online on the apps Douyin and Weibo since the trend has gone viral.

A man has uploaded a video of his dog enjoying the view of the moving clouds, 30,000 feet in the air. Later he reveals that he put a toilet seat around his dog’s neck while it was sitting in front of his computer screen.

fake-holiday-5fake-holiday-6\

Another man used a detergent bottle to recreate the scene of one travelling in a plane over the tropical island using a magazine. The CGTN video even shows people have gone a step ahead and adding background noise of babies crying onboard and people talking to simulate the airplane experience.

9774240-6700829-image-a-206_15500778406669774254-6700829-image-a-207_1550077842770

Daily Mail reported that the hashtag 'how to pretend you're on a plane’ has over 27 million views of people faking their vacation on Weibo and over 24 million on Douyin. This is not the first time users have been tricked into believing these fake photos. A similar picture went viral on social media in January where a user uploaded an image using a white bottle and the sky in the background.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #how to pretend you're on a plane #trending #viral

